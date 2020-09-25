Biden in 2019: Packing the Supreme Court Would Destroy its Legitimacy

It’s toward the end of this explainer video from the Washington Post, but it’s unmistakable:

He’s right, of course. Or at least he was right then. If the two sides keep engaging in retaliatory court-packing to get back at the other – and to grab more power in the moment, of course – the Supreme Court becomes exactly what it is not supposed to be, which is a vehicle for raw political power.

The reason we’ve worked with nine Justices since late in the 19th Century is that everyone understands you can’t get on the Supreme Court unless a duly elected president nominates you, and a duly elected Senate confirms you. It may bother one side when a Justice that leans to the other side gets confirmed, but that only happens when it reflects the decision of the voters in the most recent election.

And by keeping the number steady at nine, the public accepts new nominations because they happen only in response to vacancies – not because one side gets mad at the other and names new Justices to get revenge.

TRENDING: Democrats Reportedly Preparing Bill To Put Term Limits on All New SCOTUS Justices

Another thing the Democrats are proposing is to limit the term of Justices to 18 years. This is clearly unconstitutional, since the Constitution says Justices shall hold their seats “during time of good behaviour.” It’s also an invitation to more contentious nomination battles, not fewer. If Justices could only serve 18 years, then in the last 12 years we’d have had to deal with nominations to replace Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer. We’d have to replace John Roberts and Samuel Alito in 2023. We’d be having Supreme Court fights all the damn time.

The process we have now works perfectly fine. There is a perfectly robust mechanism to stop unqualified nominees (remember Harriet Myers?) and a very ideological nominee can only be confirmed if the most recent choice of the voters reflects that person’s ideological thinking.

By the way, the current Republican-controlled Senate was elected for a term that ends on January 1, 2021. Do you think that if a Democrat-controlled Senate had the same term of office, they’d concede even one day of it? Of course not. Trump’s nominee will get a confirmation vote this year because it’s the job of this year’s Senate to do it.

Just as it was the job of the 2016 Senate not to do it, because a majority that was led by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and that included Merrick Garland, would have been a disaster for the country.

Should Democrats pack the Court to get a liberal majority? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Sigh. Too bad Mitch McConnell didn’t just say that at the time.