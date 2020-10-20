Biden: 8-Year-Olds Must Be Allowed to Change Their Gender Because People Are Being Murdered Or Something

Do you really want a president who thinks an 8-year-old should be encouraged to transgenderism? Or one who claims to think that because people want him to?

If you can make sense of it, more power to you:

Joe Biden is asked a question by a woman with an *8-year-old* transgender daughter. pic.twitter.com/n1azNd6QDB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2020

I’m not sure who he’s thinking of when he says “transgender black women are being murdered” or whatever. (Does Biden even comprehend the things he says?)

But let’s, for a moment, give Biden way more credit than he deserves and take this statement seriously. Let’s say it’s true that somehow, somewhere, certain people who consider themselves transgender are suffering violence. Why is that an argument for 8-year-olds being encouraged to follow the same path?

An 8-year-old scarcely grasps what gender even means. They know what people around them say, and they know what they hear on TV or on the Internet. They may be influenced by pop culture figures who claim to be “trapped in the wrong body” – but a responsible parent’s reaction to an 8-year-old saying such a thing is to calmly explain that you are who you are and you can’t change it, nor should you want to, because you’re awesome the way you are.

There’s a good case to be made that so-called transgenderism is a psychological disorder that requires serious clinical treatment. That’s when adults get caught up in it.

When an 8-year-old starts talking this way – and it’s entirely because of whoever is influencing the child – the parent should be the one gently guiding the child back to reality.

Instead, this one is asking a candidate for president to affirm her daughter’s confusion. And the candidate does it.

This is one of the best indications you could possibly have that Biden doesn’t have the slightest idea what he believes about anything. Biden is simply trying to keep straight what the left wants him to think and say, and then he says it as if anyone who thinks otherwise is a complete monster.

Because that’s the guy the polls say we’re about to elect. Do people realize who this guy really is, and the things he says?