Biden Administration Shuts Down Probe of Power Grid Weaknesses, Because It Will Show They Caused It

Given what’s happened in Texas over the course of the past week, you’d think the White House would be eager to study what happened and find out why so they can report the findings to the American public.

You’d think that, but you’d be wrong. In fact, such a probe – of weaknesses in the nation’s power grid – was already in the offing until last week, when Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick abruptly shut the probe down.

Why? Because the political left and its media cheerleaders have already established a left-friendly narrative about what happened in Texas – that the grid failed because oil, gas and nuclear didn’t do their jobs. That narrative doesn’t really tell the story at all, and any serious probe would uncover a reality much less kind to the climate-mongers of the left.

As the Wall Street Journal reports this morning:

Regulators have been warning for years that the grid is becoming shakier as cheap natural gas and heavily subsidized renewables replace steady coal and nuclear baseload power. “The nation’s power grid will be stressed in ways never before experienced” due to “an unprecedented resource-mix change,” the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) warned in 2011. It added: “Environmental regulations are shown to be the number one risk to reliability over the next one to five years.” But the Obama Federal Energy Regulatory Commission(FERC) refused to consider how climate policies would affect reliability. Since 2011 about 90 gigawatts (GW) of coal capacity have shut down, replaced by some 120 GW of wind and solar and 60 GW of gas power capacity.

But renewables don’t generate power around-the-clock as gas, nuclear and coal do. Gas plants depend on just-in-time fuel deliveries, which aren’t reliable in extreme weather. Government-made pipeline bottlenecks constrain deliveries in the Northeast. Liberals also say Texas could have better weathered the Arctic blast if its grid didn’t rely almost entirely on in-state power.

The wind lobby says Texas should have required thermal (nuclear, gas, coal) plants to be weatherized to withstand single-digit temperatures. Perhaps, but wind still performed the worst during the blackout, generating power at 12% of its capacity compared to 76% for nuclear, 39% for coal, and 38% for gas, according to a data analysis by the Center of the American Experiment.

It’s not just Texas where this is a problem. In California, which relies on out-of-state gas suppliers to back up its solar-based grid, rolling blackouts have become the norm as the solar panels can’t keep up with extreme weather situations and heavy usage, and suppliers as far away as Utah can’t provide enough backup to make up the difference.

New York is about to have it bad too, as Andrew Cuomo has ordered the Indian Point nuclear plant, which supplies a third of New York City’s power, to shut down in April.

Meanwhile, both Biden and Cuomo have put the kibosh on pipelines that would have supplied power sources to the northeast and to the plains states.

The media are running circles around themselves trying to “fact-check” anyone who points out the limitations of wind and solar and their role in the Texas blackouts. The actual fact is that wind and solar are not consistently reliable, and politicians keep undermining the viability of energy sources that are.

If you think it got bad in Texas last week, just wait until a Democratic administration has four years to spread these policies nationwide. But you won’t hear about it in any report from the government. They’re shutting down any such probe, lest their narrative be undermined.

Enjoy your blackouts, America.