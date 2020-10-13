Biden: Americans Who Say They're Better Off Now Than Four Years Ago Have Bad Memories

I don’t know, Joe. I think people know what’s going on in their own lives, and what was going on four years ago.

I also think Biden has a skewed sense of how “good” things were under Obama and there’s probably no jolting him out of his delusion on that score. Still, if you thought Biden was in rare form when he said you don’t deserve to know his position on court packing, well:

"56% of Americans said that they are better off today than they were 4 years ago under the Obama-Biden administration. Why should they vote for you?" Biden: Well if they think that, they probably shouldn't

The Obama crew has got it in their heads that they left us with a spectacular economy, which I guess they base on the fact that they had only a couple of negative growth quarters after we came out of the Great Recession. But you don’t measure economic vitality by consecutive quarters without setbacks. You measure it by overall growth rates, and Obama was a spectacular wreck, averaging 1.9 percent growth after the Great Recession ended.

Biden treats the economic collapse of this year like it’s entirely the result of Trump’s policies. (As if Biden and just about every other Democrat don’t demand the continuation of the lockdowns that we all know caused it.) Discerning voters can look at the totality of the Trump presidency, and recognize that the economy was very strong in 2018 and 2019 – the years most directly impacted by the Trump tax reform of 2017.

They can see that the lower corporate tax rate helped fuel more jobs and wealth creation. They can see that the individual rate cuts gave people more spending power. They can see that the explosion in domestic energy production lowered gas prices and made America a stronger player in international trade markets. They can see the deregulation made it possible for more private-sector innovation and opportunity.

They probably also remember that Obama declared manufacturing jobs were never coming back, while his supporters told us to get used to a “secular stagnation” of 2 percent growth or less that we would have to accept as the “new normal.”

Trump rejected all of that and gave us the strongest growth year we’d had in over a decade.

So no, Joe. People who say they’re better off don’t have faulty memories. They know what was happening in their own lives in 2016, and they know what’s happening now. It’s you who doesn’t have the slightest idea what you’re talking about.