If Biden believes the vice president must be a woman, why not the president?

Joe Biden has made a promise. Whether he remembers it three months from now – or even three minutes from now – is anyone’s guess. But he has vowed to pick a woman to be his vice presidential running mate.

Now I understand how things work in the Democratic Party. You pander under the highest laws of identity politics, regardless of whether your pandering makes any substantive sense whatsoever.

But we deal in substance here, so I’d like to treat Biden’s promise in a substantive way, and test it accordingly.

The vice president of the United States has only two constitutional functions. One is to serve a president of the Senate, which is a role most don’t even bother with 99 percent of the time – as long as they’re not needed to break any tie votes. The second is to assume the presidency in the event the president dies, resigns or is removed from office via impeachment, trial and conviction. The 25th Amendment added another scenario for the vice president to take over, which is when a majority of the cabinet declares the president incapacitated.

Now I realize vice presidents can take on influence in other ways, either through assignments they’re given by the president – like Mike Pence heading up the coronavirus task force – or through their sheer skill and influence, as we saw employed very skillfully by our greatest vice president ever: Dick Cheney.

But none of those are constitutional functions, and often these assignments are given to vice presidents because they’re sitting around without much else to do. I’ve often thought the vice presidency could be used more effectively if presidents decided to put vice presidents in other major, official roles such as White House chief of staff or a major cabinet post. But that is not what presidents have chosen to do to this point.

So basically, the vice president’s got one job he or she never even does, and another job he or she waits to maybe do. That’s why vice presidents have been reported to say, “Today I am nothing, but I could be everything.”

This is why we’ve often seen the qualifications for the vice presidency as two things: 1. The complete and total ability to serve as president; and 2. The readiness to do so at a moment’s notice.

In other words, the qualifications of the vice president are exactly the same as those of the president. And that raises an interesting question: Joe Biden, having been vice president for eight years, certainly understands this. So why does he believe it’s essential for the vice president – but not the president – to be a woman? What is it about the vice presidency that uniquely requires a woman’s touch, given that the only essential role of the vice presidency is to wait around for something to happen to the president?

Does the vice president need to be a woman?

If Biden means what he says – that the vice presidency is a job that must be done by a woman – then he must also believe the presidency is a job that must be done by a woman. The only real purpose of the former job is to wait to possibly assume the latter job.

Yet Biden clearly does not believe the presidency requires a woman, because he himself is running for it. Why is it OK for the president to be a man, but not for the vice president to be a man? That makes no sense.

Now, there would be nothing wrong with Biden picking a woman as his running mate and making it clear that gender had nothing to do with it. Let’s say he picks, say, Amy Klobuchar. If Biden said, “I believe I am the best person for the presidency, but the best person besides me is Amy Klobuchar,” there would be nothing wrong with that.

But that’s not what he’s doing. He’s making gender specifically the issue and insisting that only women have the qualifications he wants in the vice presidency. And yet the qualifications for the vice presidency are exactly the same as those of the presidency. So why does one require a woman but not the other?

I can come up with three possible explanations:

1. Biden is a sexist who is fine with having a woman in the number two job, but not in the number one job.

2. Biden is willing to indulge identity politics as long as it doesn’t interfere with his own personal ambition, which means the whole supporting-women thing stops at the presidency because that’s the job Joe wants.

3. This is all BS and Biden has no flipping idea what he’s saying.

Whatever the case may be, Biden’s vow to pick a woman as his running mate doesn’t stand up to any substantive analysis. If he really believed a woman was best for that job, then he would quit the race for president and endorse a woman for the job right now. Of course, he doesn’t believe that, nor does he believe the vice presidency requires a woman.

He’s just saying whatever he has to say to survive the primary race in a party completely dominated by the nonsense of identity politics.