Biden on Bernie's chances: 'I refuse to suggest any Dem could lose... we could run Mickey Mouse' and beat Trump

This will not age well.

“I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot.”

That’s the word from Joe Biden, who cratered in Iowa and has decided to abandon New Hampshire early. They must have some dismal internal polling, because he’s opting to bug out rather than sit through another of his humiliating “election night post mortems parties.”

Instead, he’s heading for the increasingly important South Carolina. He wants a bit of a head start in the state, which has become something of a must-win for the battered candidate. If Biden can’t score there, the ‘stink of the loser’ will be strong indeed.

JUST IN: Joe Biden is leaving New Hampshire early, moving on from attending a #NHprimary election night party; will travel to South Carolina for a kickoff event in Columbia tonight – @mikememoli — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 11, 2020

TRENDING: Black History Month

So, you’ll have to forgive us if say the ‘any Democrat can win’ line feels like a bit of bluster. Biden is having trouble gaining traction in his own party, let alone against the incumbent. Add that to the warnings from several top-level democratic strategists, and it becomes clear that not only can the Dems lose to Trump; they’re currently on their way to doing so.

I wasn’t aware that he’d declared a party affiliation but, heck. If the Dems can get Mickey on board, they’d probably be better off. Unlike the left’s 2020 field, people actually like cartoon mice.

P.S.: If Biden would like a little ‘wiggle room’ with regards to Bernie, it’s worth remembering that Sanders isn’t really a Democrat. The DNC certainly hasn’t forgotten, nor has their 2016 presidential candidate.