SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Biden to black voters: 'You ain't black' if you support Donald Trump

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published May 22, 2020 at 11:50am
Print

Breaking news! Herman Cain is not black. Ben Carson is not black. Allen West is not black. Thomas Sowell is not black. In fact, none of the 1.3 million black voters who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 are black.

That’s because, according to Joe Biden: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

That’s right, Joe Biden is now the arbiter of blackness.  He gets to decide who’s an “articulate and bright and clean” black man, and who’s… something else. If you don’t march in lockstep with his presidential dream, you’re a traitor to your race and you’ll have to turn over your black-person credentials.

Biden made the comment during a video interview with popular black radio personality Charlamagne tha God. The host told the former VP that he should do an in-studio Q&A, because there were more questions he’d like to ask.

Biden fired back:

TRENDING: NBC reports from the future: Trump is going to lose the popular vote

“You’ve got more questions? Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump,” Charlamagne replied. “It has to do with the fact, I want something for my community.”

Biden responded, “Take a look at my record, man!”

The whole thing, from Biden’s wound-up demeanor to his weird folksy intonation, was completely cringe-inducing.  Chalk it up as yet another in a long line of racially-dubious comments made by the would-be President.

Submit a Correction





Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







Biden to black voters: 'You ain't black' if you support Donald Trump
UK's NHS to give hydroxychloroquine to 10,000 health workers in COVID-19 prevention trial
Eric Swalwell: Trump is facing lots of hearings and investigations, and they're all about helping Democrats in November
To protest Governor Whitmer, Operation Haircut offers free haircuts on Michigan Capitol lawn
MSNBC: Trump stinks, but China's authoritarian President is really doing the diplomacy better
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×