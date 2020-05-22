Biden to black voters: 'You ain't black' if you support Donald Trump

Breaking news! Herman Cain is not black. Ben Carson is not black. Allen West is not black. Thomas Sowell is not black. In fact, none of the 1.3 million black voters who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 are black.

That’s because, according to Joe Biden: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

That’s right, Joe Biden is now the arbiter of blackness. He gets to decide who’s an “articulate and bright and clean” black man, and who’s… something else. If you don’t march in lockstep with his presidential dream, you’re a traitor to your race and you’ll have to turn over your black-person credentials.

Biden made the comment during a video interview with popular black radio personality Charlamagne tha God. The host told the former VP that he should do an in-studio Q&A, because there were more questions he’d like to ask.

Biden fired back:

“You’ve got more questions? Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump,” Charlamagne replied. “It has to do with the fact, I want something for my community.”

Biden responded, “Take a look at my record, man!”

The whole thing, from Biden’s wound-up demeanor to his weird folksy intonation, was completely cringe-inducing. Chalk it up as yet another in a long line of racially-dubious comments made by the would-be President.