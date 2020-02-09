SECTIONS
Biden calls female town hall participant a 'lying, dog-faced pony soldier'

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published February 9, 2020 at 1:46pm
I’m sorry . . . what?

It sounds from his tone like he thinks he’s just joking with her. I don’t get the joke. I don’t think anyone does.

I guess what he’s getting at is that caucuses work in strange and arguably insane ways. No argument, although he’s also said in other forums that his performance there was an absolute kick in the teeth.

Biden knows he did terrible in the first statewide contest of the year, and he knows the result-reporting fiasco doesn’t change that.

So what’s with the name-calling? Does he think this is like friendly banter with one of his pals? He doesn’t even know this woman and, if anything, she seems a little giddy about meeting him. You certainly don’t call someone a name like that when you don’t even know them, and especially when the whole thing is being televised.

There’s the “dumb politics” argument for not saying it, and then there’s the much more relevant “it’s just rude” argument for not saying it.

And people think Trump is a loose cannon?

I can’t wait to hear what happens when the wise old sage Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin a lying, dog-faced pony soldier – although at least there is photographic evidence of Putin riding a horse.

Has Joe Biden lost his freaking mind?

When does the Biden campaign end, mercifully, for him and everyone else?

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







