Biden calls female town hall participant a 'lying, dog-faced pony soldier'

I’m sorry . . . what?

It sounds from his tone like he thinks he’s just joking with her. I don’t get the joke. I don’t think anyone does.

I guess what he’s getting at is that caucuses work in strange and arguably insane ways. No argument, although he’s also said in other forums that his performance there was an absolute kick in the teeth.

Biden knows he did terrible in the first statewide contest of the year, and he knows the result-reporting fiasco doesn’t change that.

So what’s with the name-calling? Does he think this is like friendly banter with one of his pals? He doesn’t even know this woman and, if anything, she seems a little giddy about meeting him. You certainly don’t call someone a name like that when you don’t even know them, and especially when the whole thing is being televised.

There’s the “dumb politics” argument for not saying it, and then there’s the much more relevant “it’s just rude” argument for not saying it.

And people think Trump is a loose cannon?

I can’t wait to hear what happens when the wise old sage Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin a lying, dog-faced pony soldier – although at least there is photographic evidence of Putin riding a horse.

Has Joe Biden lost his freaking mind?

When does the Biden campaign end, mercifully, for him and everyone else?