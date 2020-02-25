Biden campaign rips Bernie over pro-Castro comments. Have they forgotten this....?

Joe Biden is desperate for some traction. Bernie is currently the Dems’ nominal frontrunner, and the former VP needs something – anything – to get him on track. Fortunately for him, a presidential campaign means that people like Bernie Sanders are forced to give interviews.

As we’ve seen, when autocratic socialists like Bernie give interviews, they have an unfortunate tendency to praise dictators.

So it was that Bernie ended up praising Fidel Castro’s literacy programs during a 60 Minutes interview. According to the Vermont coot, not everything was bad under Fidel’s murderous regime. Why, if you managed to avoid the mass graves, you’d be taught to read and write. That way, you could jot down some notes while you’re starving.

Joe Biden is having none of it. His senior campaign adviser, Cristobal Alex, released a strong statement condemning Bernie for his comments:

We can’t have another president who praises dictators. We need someone who will stand up to them on the global stage. That’s @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/DXmt4zTkFJ — Cristóbal Alex (@CristobalJAlex) February 24, 2020

“Make no mistake: Bernie Sanders’s comments on Fidel Castro are a part of a larger pattern throughout his life to embrace autocratic leaders and governments across the globe. He seems to have found more inspiration in the Soviets, Sandinistas, Chavistas, and Castro than in America. His admiration for elements of Castro’s dictatorship or at least willingness to look past Cuba’s human rights violations is not just dangerous – it is deeply offensive to the many people in Florida, New Jersey, and across the country that have fled political persecution and sought refuge in the United States. Bernie’s comments indicate he either fails to understand the pain and suffering that Fidel Castro, Nicolas Maduro, and Daniel Ortega have caused to so many people, including Americans now living here — or worse, that his ideology blinds him to the realities of life in these countries.”

I’m not going to argue with any of that. The statement above is correct. It continues into a ridiculous TDS fueled Trump-attack, but as far as Bernie is concerned, Cristobal is right.

In fact, I wrote pretty much the same thing a few years ago.

Back then, Barack Obama was in Cuba, enjoying Raul Castro’s company. The media was fawning over the visit, and if we argued that there was anything wrong with embracing the Castro family, we were told to shut up and move on.

Who could possibly forget the grotesque display at that baseball game?

Apparently, Joe Biden can.

Also, apparently, Cristobal Alex can… He was all for a “willingness to look past Cuba’s human rights violations” when Barack was in office. Funny how political expedience can change your views…

Weird that these people were so quiet about cozying up to Castro when Obama was in office…. Why, it’s almost like the Dems are attacking Bernie for the very things they believed just a few years ago!