Biden: We can slash the defense budget, because "we don't need standing armies"

Joe Biden may be the worst presidential candidate since the Democrats offered us the previous worst presidential candidate. That’s not something I say lightly. Hillary was an absolutely atrocious campaigner who berated her audience, ignored her own advisers, and actually embraced a strategy where she could supposedly win without the support of vast portions of the country. As everyone now knows, she was an unmitigated disaster for the Democrats.

However, even she would never say something this stupid.

Democrats may argue in favor of slashing the military budget. They might argue against our current foreign policy, for the diminished stature of the United States, and against an interventionist footing. Most of them will embrace the ‘apology tour’ as a sound military strategy.

Heck, even I have argued that we’re over-extended, have no clear goal in the middle east, and need to stop sacrificing young lives to our – at best – nebulous ‘strategy.’ Have an achievable exit strategy? Great. Press on with an array of endless, unwinnable wars? Not so great.

However, neither I, nor Hillary, nor… anyone I can think of, has ever made a claim as moronic as the claim recently made by Joe Biden.

Here’s Crazy Uncle Joe, telling you that we “don’t need standing armies.” Laptops, drones, and the computer Matthew Broderick met in “Wargames” will suffice.

If you want to claim that tech can alleviate the need for some military personnel, I’ll back you up all the way. A tech-forward military is a great thing. If that’s where Joe had stopped, there’d be no problem.

But to say that we “don’t need standing armies?” …That’s simply insane.

There’s not one geo-political conflict that doesn’t require the backing and potential intervention of a standing Army, Navy, and Air Force. Not one. Tech is great, but it only works if it’s backed by muscle.

Cyberwar will go a long way in helping us “not to be screwed with” but, when push comes to shove, we’ll still need a ready, willing, and able Army. It’s ridiculous to suggest otherwise – particularly if you’re the guy running on your supposed experience in dealing with international crises.

Whatever marbles Biden had, they’re clearly rolling away.