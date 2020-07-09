Biden can't articulate his positions because, let's face it, they're not really his

Yesterday, the following clip went viral. In it, Joe Biden is trying to describe, well, something. No one is entirely sure what. It seems he got too far behind teleprompter, his already-rickety train of thought derailed, and he just gave up.

As Joe so eloquently put it:

“I believe this every fiber of my being. We’re posed. Uh, what I’ve proposed is… is… it can be done. I think we’re in a position to really make it happen. And my team and your team are already working closely together to light up the path forward here. Critical laws like the PRO Act to strengthen collective bargaining, on politics like prevailing and…. Look. I guess, I’m not getting… I’m, I’m taking too much time, but you know…”

Now, if this was the first time we’d seen this happen to America’s creepy uncle, we’d all ignore it. No one has run for president without an off day. Heck, if this was the fourth or fifth time we’d seen it, we wouldn’t bat an eye.

But this is a constant problem for the would-be president. He simply can’t articulate any of his own positions. Many people mockingly ascribe the issue to early symptoms of dementia. Maybe that’s true, maybe it’s not, but there’s a simpler explanation.

Joe Biden can’t articulate his own positions because, let’s face it, they’re not really his.

Biden has been in politics for 50 years and in all that time, he’s never had a truly original idea. He stands next to the guy with the power and ideas, says stuff like “this is a big f***ing deal,” and yucks it up for the cameras. At best he’s been a yes-man. At worst he’s a puppet for people behind the scenes.

It’s a safe bet that in his personal life, Biden doesn’t really buy into any of the progressive baloney he’s been spewing lately. His radical left-wing keepers are feeding him lines that he doesn’t understand and can’t keep in his head, so he has no idea how to articulate them.

This begs the question: If Biden manages to eke out a win in November, who will really be president?