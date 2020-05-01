Biden: You can't see my sealed Senate records, because 'positions I've taken' could hurt my campaign

Joe Biden spent the last two months hunkered down in his basement. He does his little video clips, accepts endorsements from prominent lefties and, presumably, he watches the news. So he and his people had plenty of time to got through the particulars of the Tara Reade story. They also had to know that the whole thing was turning into a legitimate problem for the candidate.

The problem, of course, is that things tend to go south when Joe has to answer questions. Interviews, even with the friendliest, most slavishly loyal outlets have a tendency to blow up in the former Veep’s face. So they were trying to avoid too much media exposure.

When they finally relented, they picked a fawning Biden loyalist – Mika Brzezinski – to lob the softballs. You would assume that Joe had been well prepped for the interview. If he was, it didn’t show.

Biden denied the Reade assault took place but, beyond that, he appeared completely befuddled.

The worst of his responses had to do with allowing examination of his sealed Senate papers that are kept at the University of Delaware. Biden urged people to look at his personnel files in the National Archives, but refused to allow even a targeted, tightly controlled search for Reade’s name in the Delaware cache.

The reason is stunning.

Joe doesn’t want people looking through his records, because his presidential campaign would be damaged by the positions, speeches and interviews contained therein.

In other words, Joe Biden is actually terrified that people will have access to his past statements.

BRZEZINSKI: The first is about your University of Delaware records. Do you agree with the reporting that those records were supposed to be revealed to the public and then they were resealed for a longer period of time until after you leave “public life”? And if you agree with that, if that’s what happened, why did that happen? BIDEN: Because — look, the fact is that there’s a lot of things that — of speeches I have made, positions I have taken, interviews that I did overseas with people, all of those things relating to my job. And the idea that they would all be made public and the fact while I was running for a public office they could be really taken out of context. The papers are position papers. They are documents that existed and that when I — for example when I go — when I met with Putin or when I met with whomever. And all of that to be fodder in a campaign at this time I don’t know of anybody who’s done anything like that.

You can watch the full exchange below. As you do, ask yourself: If Joe’s public service record is, as he claims, “an open book,” why is he so scared of people seeing his policy papers? Why would his meetings with Putin be an issue? Wasn’t Biden supposedly harder on Putin than anyone? Wouldn’t that help him? What could be so damning about his “overseas interviews?”

This interview should have been a cakewalk for any lifer politician, let alone a former vice president. Instead, it was a complete disaster.