Biden: Corornavirus is an 'opportunity' to alter our 'voting system' - also, the environment's to blame!

Like a bunch of howler monkeys flinging their poop, Democrats are throwing all of their pet projects at the wall to see what will stick. No matter what it is, no matter how completely unrelated the issue may be, they’re trying their best to tie it to the Covid-19 pandemic. Universal basic income, tax hikes, gun control, and end to oil, Medicare-for-all, you name it.

There is, quite literally, no end to the things they’ll try to grab by exploiting the death and disease that’s sweeping the nation. It’s just what they do.

They are, however, not supposed to admit that.

Enter the perpetually befuddled Joe Biden. In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, he’s reiterated comments made by James Clyburn in which the House Minority Whip accidentally admitted Dems view the COVID-19 outbreak as an “opportunity.”

An opportunity to do what, you ask? Why… restructure the United States, of course. Since Joe also needs to shore up his left-wing bona fides, he also takes the opportunity to blame the disease on the environment… or something.

As he puts it: “We have an opportunity, Chris, to do so many things now to change some of the structural things that are wrong, some of the structural things we couldn’t get anyone’s attention on. In a sense, no pun intended, the Band-Aid’s been ripped off here. Everybody now understands that we have a voting system that is not transparent and clear and available for everyone. Everyone understands that the environment has impacted on this coronavirus and there’s mounting evidence of that.”

That’s some impressive gaslighting, and since it’s CNN they didn’t ask him for any actual proof to back up those claims.

Get used to this, because the media is going to have to let a lot of ‘malarkey’ slide if they want to drag Joe’s old bones to Election Day.