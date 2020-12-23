Biden: 'Darkest Days' of Pandemic Are Still Coming, So We Need A Bigger Spending Blowout Next Year

How, exactly, are the “darkest days” of the pandemic still coming?

The reason the coronavirus became such a global crisis in the first place was that it was a novel strain for which no one had any antibodies, and there was no vaccine. Also, because it was new, doctors had no knowledge of how to treat it and they were pretty much making it up as they went along.

Today?

Millions have antibodies. Doctors have plenty of experience with drug therapies that make a difference. Oh, and in case you hadn’t heard, there is not one but two vaccines that are 95 percent effective. This is nothing like it was in February 2020. How can the “darkest days” still be ahead?

Oh, because a man who is about to become president wants to use it as an excuse to spend a whole bunch more of your money, that’s how:

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said his administration will put forward another COVID-19 relief package next year, including a new round of stimulus payments.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Biden said a $900 billion relief package passed by Congress this week was a “first step” but that the government will have to do more. “Here is the simple truth: Our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us,” he said.

At least 4 million Americans now have COVID antibodies. Within the next two months as many as 100 million people – including most of the most vulnerable – will be vaccinated.

Darkest days? That’s absurd. How could any lucid person say such a thing?

Oh. Right. It was Joe Biden.

Then again, you elected this man president, America. Maybe you’re the ones who aren’t so lucid.

It may be true that caseloads are spiking at the moment, but the last time they were spiking we had no earthly idea how to get this thing under control – which politicians very nicely took advantage of to abuse their power, lock people in their homes and destroy businesses. Now, not only do we have an idea how to get it under control, we know exactly how we’re going to do it and it’s already started.

Darkest days? Why would a man chosen to lead a nation say such an absurd, depressing and false thing?

The only possible explanation is this: The political class doesn’t really want this to be over, and they certainly don’t want the public to believe it’s almost over. Because once that happens, the public will neither accept the reckless spending nor the heavy-handed restrictions on people’s lives. When an “emergency” gives elected officials unusual levels of power, the elected officials are usually the last people who are willing to admit the “emergency” is over.

RELATED: Trump to Congress: Your Stimulus Bill is a Disgrace; Send Me One With Bigger Checks to Individuals

Biden said during the campaign that he was going to get COVID under control. Now that he’s about to become president, why isn’t he telling us to remain confident because he’s got this?

Darkest days? That can only be because we just elected a president who has no idea how to bring us out of the dark days.