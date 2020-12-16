Biden Deputy Chief of Staff: OK, Joe Will Work With Republicans, But They're Still 'a Bunch of F--kers'

I eagerly await our return to the “normal” Washington of civility. This should be lovely:

Jen O’Malley Dillon, who served as President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign manager and is slated to serve as his deputy chief of staff in the White House, defended his willingness to work with Republicans, telling Glamour in an interview, “I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f–kers.”

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” O’Malley Dillon said in the interview, which was published Tuesday. “In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’

“I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f–kers,” she clarified, saying that she believed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was “terrible” and adding, “From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

O’Malley Dillon was the campaign manager for Beto O’Rourke, who was known to drop and F-bomb or two of his own when forced to talk about those rascally Republicans. You can’t exactly say she learned from the best because the Beto campaign got pretty close to no votes at all. But for some reason Biden thought she would do a great job for him, and she seemed to figure out that hiding him in the basement was the best strategy for beating Donald Trump.

What can we really expect on the “unity” front from Team Biden? This is the guy, after all, who called a woman who asked him a question a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.” This is the guy who just about challenged a Michigan auto worker to a fight.

We need healing and our politics needs unity? I don’t disagree.

The incoming White House must have some unity strategy if it’s starting by declaring that the people who whom they presumably hope to unite are, er, what Jen O’Malley Dillon just said we are.

Can’t wait to see it.