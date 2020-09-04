Biden doesn't need to wait for evidence; he's decided the officer who shot Jacob Blake needs to be charged

Maybe he’s been spending too much time around Kamala Harris.

It’s prosecutors who charge people with crimes, based on evidence gathered during criminal investigations that follows exacting legal guidelines. If that doesn’t happen, charges are not filed.

Here’s how decisions to file criminal charges against a person are not made: Someone sees news reports that consist of a few seconds’ worth of video – devoid of any context, and without being able to see what’s going on during the crucial moments of the video – and concludes from this poor representation of events that criminal charges are warranted.

Because to demand someone be charged with a crime on the basis of such scant information would be highly irresponsible, to the point where one might argue it disqualifies you from any political office.

Oops:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Wednesday that the police officer who shot Jacob Blake should be charged.

“I think we should let the judicial system work its way,” Biden said at a press conference in Wilmington, Del. on Wednesday. “I do think at a minimum they need to be charged.”

Blake, a 29-year-old black man, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisc. on Sunday in an incident that has sparked outrage against police and ignited riots in the area. Video footage of the incident shows Blake walking away from police officers, who have their guns drawn on him, and starting to get into an SUV with his children ages 3, 5, and 8 inside before police shoot him multiple times in the back. A knife was recovered on the floorboard of Blake’s SUV and police claim they tazered him twice before resorting to lethal force.

The officer in question should file a lawsuit against Joe Biden today. This is one of the most irresponsible statements a candidate for political office has ever made.

The outcry over the shooting of Jacob Blake has been fueled for nearly two weeks by an abundance of disinformation and innuendo. First we heard that he was just trying to break up a fight between two women. That appears to have been completely false.

Then we heard that he was unarmed, which is not exactly the way you’d normally describe a man who’s reaching for a knife.

When the police finally released the information about the reason they were called, and about the issues the people at the scene had with him, the media ignored it almost entirely so they could maintain their narrative of racist white cops wantonly shooting black people just because they felt like it.

There is a lot local investigators still need to determine about this case. I am not convinced it was necessary for him to be shot seven times, but I’m not convinced it wasn’t either. We need a complete understanding of what was being said, what Blake was doing with his hands and why the officer might have felt he was in danger if he didn’t fire his weapon.

Until we know that, no one can say the officer should be charged. Joe Biden certainly does not have the information, nor does he have the authority, to make such a proclamation. It is the height of irresponsibility that he did so.

Would he say such reckless things as president? Because we’re told one of the reasons we need to get rid of Donald Trump is that he shoots form the hip, and that this is dangerous coming from a president.

If that’s really such a big issue, let’s understand: Electing Joe Biden would not be an improvement.