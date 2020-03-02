Biden downplays expectations ahead of Super Tuesday - says 'limited funds' make competition difficult

Joe Biden got a desperately needed bump on Saturday, as he dominated the South Carolina primary. Before that, his candidacy was being written off. ‘Sleepy Joe’ was all but finished. Had he turned in anything other than an outstanding performance, there’s a good chance his campaign was doomed. Since he managed to pull off a solid win, he’s back in the thick of things.

Now, the lefty press is talking about a revitalized Joe. They think he’s a real candidate again, and he has a real chance of defeating Donald Trump.

The problem with that theory is Super Tuesday.

Tomorrow, Joe will be faced with primaries in multiple states – many where Bernie is outpacing him. So, Joe is trying to tamp down expectations. He knows he’s not going to do well everywhere, and he wants to make sure the voters understand that as well.

This is not the statement of a confident candidate:

“Again, I’m not going to speculate what’s good and bad. We have had limited funds to begin with, number one. Number two, the first two caucuses and primary did hurt the campaign in terms of whether or not people thought that we were likely to win, and it did have some impact. Look, I haven’t had the kind of money that Bernie’s been working on for a long, long time here, and he’s done a great job of it. I haven’t had that kind of staff. I have a significant number of endorsements and quality people from the mayor of Los Angeles to the, y’know, Barbara Boxer to people like Diane Feinstein and serious, serious people in the state. But that’s not enough. It’s hard to put people on the ground when you haven’t had the tens of millions of dollars other people have had.”

Here’s the video, via Townhall:

“It’s hard to put people on the ground when you haven’t had the tens of millions of dollars other people have had,” former Vice President Joe Biden told @chucktodd. pic.twitter.com/ThDBmhlENF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2020

In other words, the base is backing Bernie, and Biden doesn’t have the cash to buy his way out of that mess – particularly, as he seems to admit, in California.

…Except Joe’s lying. The money shortage is a bunch of what he likes to call ‘malarkey.’ The real issue is that there’s not enough money in the world to turn this problem around. Cash isn’t the issue.

Bernie’s base, idiotic though it may be, is committed. It’s made up of people who are true believers. They are, to a man, either genuine socialists or genuine communists. They aren’t going to be bought.

Tom Steyer had all the cash in the world, and he dropped out this weekend. Bloomberg has all the cash in the world, and he’s probably headed for a similar costly fate. Like them, Biden’s issue isn’t one of money. It’s a matter of impact, traction, and support.

He’s sorely lacking on all three points.