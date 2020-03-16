Biden: When I'm elected, there will be 'no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill' and 'millions of cars off the roads'

I’m starting to wonder if any current Democrat candidate is actually interested in winning. If they were, you’d think they would want to get Pennsylvania on their side. Instead, they’re doing everything they can to alienate the state.

Last night, Joe Biden made it clear that industries important to the state were in his crosshairs.

When President Creepy Ol’ Joe takes office, there won’t be any more oil drilling.

“No more subsidies for fossil fuel industry, no more drilling on federal lands, no more drilling including offshore, no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill. Period. Ends.”

Here’s the clip:

While I’m a fan of ending taxpayer subsidies for private corporations, this seems a bit extreme. In fact, it smells suspiciously like an effort to out-Bernie Bernie Sanders. Biden has been working overtime to get to the left of the competition on virtually every issue, in a misguided attempt to corral socialist voters.

The chances of that succeeding are iffy, particularly given the growing “Neverbiden” movement among Bernie Bros.

That said, let’s play along. Suppose he wins and manages to implement this plan. Something will need to replace the energy we’re losing once we stop drilling. Obviously, that means we’re going to have to do some extra fracking and dig up more coal, right? Wrong. That’s not going to be allowed, either.

“No new fracking and, by the way, on the Recovery Act, I was able to make sure we invested $90 billion in making sure we brought down the price of solar and wind that is lower than the price of coal, that’s why not another new coal plant will be built.”

Again, here’s the clip:

So, obviously, that leaves us with nuclear power. Maybe Vice President Touchy McFeely is going to dump tons of cash into new nuclear plants to offset everything he’s taking away.

Once more, with feeling: Nope.

Biden has vowed not to authorize the construction of new nuclear plants, though he will allow the ones that already exist to be maintained. His party is vehemently opposed to nuclear energy, and the people who tell him what to say and do will most certainly push him even further to the left on the issue, so you can bet that will be eliminated as well.

Since we already know Biden has pledged to eliminate all other fossil fuels, what is his proposed solution?

Solar and wind…. And trains… And taking “millions of cars off the roads.”

President Trump: “If you like automobiles, how can you vote for a Democrat who all want to get rid of cars”? Media: That’s false! Joe Biden: I support “taking millions of automobiles off the road.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/YeG6BBdnFF — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 16, 2020

So, assuming the pandemic ever subsides, we’re all going to travel to and from work in solar and wind powered trains that appear from nowhere and run on a massive infrastructure that doesn’t exist. That’s the Biden plan. It’s unworkable, impossibly expensive, and will never be approved, but it’s the agenda.

I can’t wait to hear him tell us “If you like your car, you can keep your car.”