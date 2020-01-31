Biden employs bold strategy of angrily telling voters they "gotta vote for someone else"

Apparently, Joe Biden has decided that constant gaffes, barely coherent speeches, and overall creepy demeanor aren’t enough to alienate his potential supporters. He’s not looking to simply annoy people. He wants to guarantee that his loss is one for the ages. That means he has to make sure that no sane person on Earth would ever consider voting for him.

So, he’s employed a bold strategy of telling Democratic voters to support someone else.

Earlier this week, the man who claims he’ll “beat Trump like a drum” faced a question from an Iowa voter who’s concerned about the environment. It didn’t go well.

Biden got snippy, and literally told the man that he’s “gotta go vote for someone else.”

Biden to Iowa Voter: “You gotta go vote for someone else” Biden: “You’re not going to vote for me in the primary” Voter: “I’m going to vote you in the general if you treat me right” Biden: “Yeah I know.. well I’m not.” This is how Biden treats people?pic.twitter.com/CkWj6aQBEw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 28, 2020

Later in the week, Biden put on his tough-guy routine for another voter. Once again, the question concerned the environment. Creepy Uncle Joe got mad and, once again, he started jabbing a finger at the person who dared confront him:

Biden bullied another voter who spoke out on behalf of the the planet’s viability yesterday. Iowa is going to figuratively grab Biden’s index finger mid-poke and break it and his delusions this Monday. pic.twitter.com/eBvLad1gvd — Bernie is not for sale (@timeforbernie) January 31, 2020

Joe, it seems, is losing it. Either the pressure is getting to him, he doesn’t really want to win, or the strain of the campaign is simply revealing his true nature. Whatever the reason, there’s no way he can maintain this attitude and hope to succeed in the primaries – let alone November.