SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Biden employs bold strategy of angrily telling voters they "gotta vote for someone else"

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published January 31, 2020 at 9:00am
Print

Apparently, Joe Biden has decided that constant gaffes, barely coherent speeches, and overall creepy demeanor aren’t enough to alienate his potential supporters. He’s not looking to simply annoy people. He wants to guarantee that his loss is one for the ages. That means he has to make sure that no sane person on Earth would ever consider voting for him.

So, he’s employed a bold strategy of telling Democratic voters to support someone else.

Earlier this week, the man who claims he’ll “beat Trump like a drum” faced a question from an Iowa voter who’s concerned about the environment.  It didn’t go well.

Biden got snippy, and literally told the man that he’s “gotta go vote for someone else.”

TRENDING: Biden employs bold strategy of angrily telling voters they “gotta vote for someone else”

Later in the week, Biden put on his tough-guy routine for another voter.  Once again, the question concerned the environment. Creepy Uncle Joe got mad and, once again, he started jabbing a finger at the person who dared confront him:

Joe, it seems, is losing it.  Either the pressure is getting to him, he doesn’t really want to win, or the strain of the campaign is simply revealing his true nature.  Whatever the reason, there’s no way he can maintain this attitude and hope to succeed in the primaries – let alone November.

Submit a Correction





Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







Bells and fireworks over England as Brexit is finally complete
Hillary outraged as motion to hear more witnesses fails on party lines... except for Romney and Collins
Game over: Murkowski announces she'll vote 'no' on more witnesses
Mittens to vote 'yes' on more witnesses - because of course he will
Biden employs bold strategy of angrily telling voters they "gotta vote for someone else"
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×