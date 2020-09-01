Biden: Enough of these right-wingers being all violent in our cities

I guess if you spend enough of your life crafting narratives to fit your worldview, and no one calls you on it, you can start believing that something is plausible just because you claim it’s plausible.

Joe Biden and reality have been strangers for a very long time, but this really takes the cake:

In Pittsburgh Mr. Biden assailed the excessive use of force by police, and then he turned to the “violence of extremists and opportunists—right-wing militias, white supremacists, vigilantes—who infiltrate protests carrying weapons of war.”

Only after that did he denounce violence in general terms. “I want to be clear about this: Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting—it’s lawlessness—plain and simple,” he said. “And those who do it should be prosecuted. Violence will not bring change, only destruction. It’s wrong in every way. It divides instead of unites.”

Later he again denounced “the right-wing militias and white supremacists and vigilantes with assault weapons—often better armed than the police, often in the middle of the violence—at these protests.”

I guess this is how Democrats try to solve the problem of completely ignoring the riots at their convention two weeks ago, and getting smacked in the polls by a general public that is getting a little tired of all the violence accompanied by Democrat mayors and governors doing absolutely nothing about it.

If it’s absolutely necessary to address the riots, but you’re unwilling to condemn the people who are really perpetrating it, what’s a loyal Democrat to do? The only answer is to pretend the riots are a right-wing phenomenon, which makes it possible – at least rhetorically – to blame Donald Trump for it.

But there are some problems with this.

If Portland is being burned down by right-wingers, why won’t left-wing Mayor Ted Wheeler do anything to stop it? If Minneapolis is being destroyed by right-wingers, does that mean it’s the right that’s upset about the death of George Floyd? If a part of Seattle was briefly taken over by righties, why did Mayor Jenny Durkan order the police chief to back off and let them have the area for several weeks?

Of course, that’s not what happened at all. This is left-wing violence, and left-wing mayors are letting it go on because they sympathize with the protesters and see all this as an opportunity to blame Trump. With the public at its wit’s end over the riots, and noticing Democrats are willing to do nothing about it, Biden has to negotiate between the need to say something and the absolute unwillingness of his base to accept any assignment of blame to the real rioters.

The only possible answer is a nonsense denunciation of people who have nothing to do with that’s going on. If Biden is elected, expect him to take the same dishonest approach to every problem the country faces. It’s the way he’s been doing things his entire career.