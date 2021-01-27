Biden Executive Order Banning Oil Leases on Federal Lands is Coming Today

One of the unquestioned policy triumphs of the Trump presidency was America’s emergence, not only as an energy-independent nation, but also as a net exporter of oil. If you had told most people as recently as 10 years ago that we would ever see this day, they would have had a hard time believing it.

We were still in the period when we relied heavily on nations like Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to export their oil to us, which compromised our foreign policy initiatives and put us at the mercy of regimes who often showed little concern for democracy or human rights. It arguably forced us into the first Gulf War, because we couldn’t spare Kuwait as an oil-producing nation. And it put us at the whim of OPEC whenever the emirs and the potentates decided to pull back on production and jack the price of a barrel of oil.

There was nothing we could do about it. Until we get our heads on straight and recognized that we had plenty of our own domestic energy resources, if we would only make the simple decision to go get it. To be fair, much of this started during the Obama presidency, but that was exclusively on private lands, as Obama steadfastly refused to approve drilling leases on federally owned lands. Donald Trump reversed that policy, and the America oil glut was unleashed.

Today we rely on no one else for our oil, and we’re selling it for a handsome profit on global markets. It’s a beautiful thing. And Joe Biden is going to destroy it:

The president is expected to issue an executive order Wednesday that would suspend new oil and gas leasing on federal land, people familiar with the matter say, in what is widely seen as a first step toward fulfilling Mr. Biden’s campaign pledge to stop drilling on federal lands and offshore.

TRENDING: Biden Administration to Halt All Border Wall Construction by Tuesday Night

Drilling on federal lands accounts for roughly 9% of U.S. onshore production, but oil industry leaders see a curtailment on future development as a significant threat. Oil companies want to maximize their access to land and federal permits to help grow and sustain operations, and they plan to resist Mr. Biden’s efforts through lawsuits and lobbying Congress.

“The early actions of the administration are unilaterally shutting down and restricting the ability of American oil and gas producers to run their operations,” said Anne Bradbury, chief executive of the American Exploration and Production Council, which represents independent U.S. oil companies. “The scope and the lack of consultation with industry stakeholders has been alarming.”

While the ban will affect only 9 percent of production at present, oil producers are rightly concerned that the prospects of future production will be severely hamstrung if they can’t get access to federal lands at all.

This is in line with the thinking that prompted Biden to cancel the construction permit on the Keystone XL pipeline. The pipeline was to be crucial energy infrastructure, while the ability to drill on federal lands represents a crucial strategy to maximize the value of American natural resources.

Should the president ban oil leases on federal lands? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Biden clearly wants neither one, and the only conceivable reason is that he’s listening to the climate alarmists to the exclusion of anyone else. It’s been their doctrine for decades that the greatest enemy of planet Earth is fossil fuels, and they oppose anything at all that adds to the viability of the fossil fuels industry. Don’t build pipelines because then it’s harder to ship. Don’t grant leases on federal lands because then it’s harder to get it out of the ground.

If it’s screws the oil industry, they want to do it. And the president of the United States is following their playbook to the letter.

This will be a blow to one of the strongest sectors of the American economy at a time when we desperately need to recover from the politician-ordered lockdowns of the COVID era. The world needs oil, and it now comes to the United States to buy it. President Biden thinks this is a bad thing and he’s going to put a stop to it.

We told you not to vote for him.