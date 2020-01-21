Biden: I'll fire any ICE agent who tries to deport a non-felon (and drunk driving doesn't count)

This takes Obama’s refusal to enforce the law and takes it to a whole new level.

Obama took an entire class of people – childhood arrivals – and unilaterally decided they were exempt from immigration laws. That is completely contrary to the president’s stated duty to enforce all laws, but Obama figured nothing would happen to him and he was right.

Biden’s going to go him one better: He will fire federal agents for enforcing existing statutory law:

The basic proposition Biden is offering here is not that far afiend from current practice. There are too many undocumented people in this country for ICE to go and round them all up, so they prioritize, and having committed a felony is one of the things that will put you high on the list.

But as he often does, Biden starts with an at least somewhat reasonable premise and takes it to the point of absurdity. He won’t just issue guidance to prioritize felons. He’ll fire you if you arrest anyone without a felony on their record, even though the lack of documentation is itself sufficent grounds for arrest under current law.

How does that work? You’re a federal agent and you’ve been told by the president that you’ll lose your job if you enforce federal law? Prediction: If Biden is elected, he will never actually try to fire anyone for doing this. He would probably be picking a civil service fight he couldn’t win.

But wait, there’s more: Felonies put you in line for deportation, but not drunk driving? Why not? Drunk driving is one of the most dangerous behaviors the populace engages in today. It kills people. Lots of people. And it’s a very easy thing to not do. Some people steal to feed their families. It’s not justified but you can understand why some people would feel they have to do it.

No one needs to drink and drive. For any reason. (Actually no one needs to drink. Period. I realize the can of worms I open up with that statement but you can’t name me a single reason it’s necessary.) So why would Biden exempt a felony that is a) highly irresponsible; b) deadly; c) completely unnecessary; and d) easy to avoid?

You don’t suppose he did that because he’s talking to an audience full of minorities and he figures minorities like to drink and drive, do you? Maybe he learned that when all those black kids were sitting around him in the pool feeling up his leg hairs.

But more to the point: When did Democrats decide federal law enforcement officers should be fire for enforcing federal law? And knowing that they think this, why would we want to elect them to be in charge of enforcing federal law?