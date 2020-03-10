Biden threatens pro-gun Detroit factory worker, tells him 'you're full of sh*t' and calls him a 'horse's ass'

Today is primary day in Michigan, and Joe Biden decided it would be a good idea to visit a factory. After all, he spent a lot of time in the early 2000’s trying to convince people that they should call him ‘blue collar Joe.’ So, factory workers are what he likes to think of as “his people.”

Unfortunately, one of his people – correctly – accused Joe of endeavoring to trample the Second Amendment. In recent weeks, Joe has claimed that “hell yeah” he’s coming for your guns, and he’s announced that gun-grabber Beto O’Rourke will be put in charge of the effort. So, how did Biden respond when a Chrysler factory worker accused him of harboring less-than-enthusiastic support for the Second Amendment?

Not well.

“You’re full of sh**!” Biden yelled.

“I support the Second Amendment,” he claimed, “The Second Amendment, just like right now if you yell fire, that’s not free speech. I have a shotgun…my sons hunt. I’m not taking your guns away at all.”

Let’s go to the tape…

Biden LIES when he claims he never said he would take away guns Flashback to last August: “To gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden Administration means they’re going to come for my guns…” “Bingo, you’re right” pic.twitter.com/8WxrG7clki — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) March 10, 2020

Oh, sorry. That tape was Biden promising to gut the Second Amendment and take away your guns. Oops.

Here’s today’s tape. The Audio is sketchy but, if you listen closely, you’ll hear creepy ol’ Joe call the factory worker a “horse’s ass” before informing him that “you don’t need an AR-14!”

One suspects he’s referring to the extremely popular AR-15 and, as usual, has no idea what he’s talking about….

WATCH: “You’re full of sh*t,” @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.” “I support the Second Amendment,” Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

Biden also threatens to slap the worker in the face. It’s tough to hear, but you can pick it up in the following, alternate, clip.

My hunch is that, somewhere in the bowels of the DNC, they ordered Joe to get feisty. If he had command of the facts – and his faculties – that might be good advice. Sadly, shouting and berating is the best he can do.