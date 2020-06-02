Biden gives the worst advice possible on dealing with rioters: Shoot 'em in the leg!

People who know absolutely nothing about firearms, or about life-threatening situations, present this advice often. I guess that’s why it’s so unsurprising we are now hearing it from Joe Biden:

Why don’t you shoot ’em in the leg?

The video is here.

If life was Terminator 2, this would work great. Everyone who gets shot in the leg would simply collapse to the ground, dropping their weapons and grabbing their legs, but otherwise being perfectly fine.

“He’ll live!” Arnold declares.

The fact of the matter is that shooting someone in the leg can result in one of three outcomes: 1. You do nothing at all. 2. You kill them just as fast as shooting them in the heart. 3. You hit another nearby area that is, shall we say, sensitive.

This guy explains vividly, and based on self-defense training and experience, why this is such terrible advice:

Biden’s suggestion is terrible both from the perspective of the person who needs to use deadly force as a self-defense measure, and also from the perspective of the person who would absorb the shot.

Police officers are taught to aim for the chest because a) it’s a bigger and more stationery target; and b) it will neutralize the threat every single time. The objection to shooting in the chest is that it’s more likely to kill the person. But here’s what Biden and others miss: The use of a firearm is, by definition, the use of deadly force. You only resort to it when the threat to your own life or someone else’s is so serious – and so imminent – that deadly force is necessary to neutralize that threat.

You absolutely do not want to resort to this and you do so only when urgency or the exhaustion of all other options leaves you with no choice. Once you find yourself in that situation, it makes no sense to shoot if you’re worried about killing. The scenario at hand virtually guarantees that someone is going to be killed, and a law enforcement officer has to take action to make sure the person killed is not a) himself or herself; b) another officer; or c) an innocent person who his being threatened by a perpetrator.

It’s only when you find yourself in this scenario that deadly force is warranted, and once you’re here, you don’t want half-measures. That could result in the perpetrator on the ground while at least one of the innocents present are still killed.

Also, as the video explains, it’s fiction to think shooting someone in the leg can’t kill them. If you sever certain arteries that flow through the leg, you can cause a person to bleed out even faster than if you shoot them in the heart. In fact, the most likely scenario is one of two extremes: Shooting a person in the leg will cause pain but otherwise not stop them at all, or it will kill them.

Combine with that the fact that the leg is much harder target to hit, and this is quickly revealed as a strategy that makes everyone involved in a threatening scenario less safe.

I understand that many people without training in this area will say things out of ignorance. But people who are running for the highest office in the land, and presume to be making policy relevant to the use of firearms in law enforcement, should have some idea what they’re talking about before they make such pronouncements. Joe Biden served in the U.S. Senate from the early 1970s until his ascension to the vice presidency in 2009. He was vice president for eight years.

If he still knows this little about the use of firearms in law enforcement, that can only be because he didn’t bother to learn it during the many decades he was making public policy at the federal level. That certainly does not recommend him for the presidency, or for any other position aside from the one he’s currently in:

Retirement.