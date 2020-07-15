Biden: I'm going to spend $2 trillion over four years to 'fight climate change' by . . . protecting unions?

When Biden calls “climate change” an opportunity, he’s basically drawing up a play from the typical Democrat playbook.

Every crisis is an opportunity to them. It’s an opportunity to pass massive new public spending initiatives with the rationale that it’s an “emergency” and money should be no object. But how do you know that spending a bunch of money solves a given problem? If you’re going to spend $2 trillion to fight climate change, what are you spending it on? Lots of ice cubes? A snow-making machine? Are you going to bring Mikkos Cassidine back from the dead?

Of course not. You’re going to spend it on the usual things liberals always want to spend money on, and hope that when you claim you’re doing this to “fight climate change,” no one notices what an absurd claim that really is:

The climate plan would attempt to eliminate carbon emissions from the power grid by 2035, put Americans into electric vehicles and zero-emissions mass transit, and rebuild roads, bridges and other infrastructure. The plan would devote spending to minority communities and bolster rules to support unions, which the Biden campaign frames as a way to ensure benefits go first to poor and working-class people and to communities hurt the most by pollution.

“Here we are with an economy in crisis, but with an incredible opportunity, not to go back to where we were before, but better, stronger, more resilient and more prepared for the challenges that lie ahead,” Mr. Biden said.

“When Donald Trump thinks about climate change, the only word he can muster is hoax,” Mr. Biden said. “When I think about climate change, the word I think of is jobs, good-paying union jobs that put Americans to work.”

So how exactly do “rules to support unions” and “good-paying union jobs that put Americans to work” stop climate change? I could have sworn that more people driving to work every day was supposed to be part of the problem.

And how do new roads, bridges and other infrastructure stop climate change? Don’t they just make it easier for people to drive?

I’m sure some will be attracted to the idea that government funding can put everyone into electric vehicles in the next 15 years, but there is no reason to think that’s the case. Electric vehicles aren’t going to have mass appeal until we have batteries with significantly longer range, and until the cost of charging these batteries is significantly lower than a tank of gas. Right now it’s really not.

One of the most precious things about Democrats is that they think throwing federal money at a situation will always improve the situation. Battery research isn’t stalled for lack of money. It’s stalled because no one has figured out how to make the batteries better yet. All the money in the world can’t make an idea come that isn’t otherwise coming, nor can it make technology do something the technology really isn’t capable of doing.

As for the idea that they’re going to eliminate all carbon emissions from the power grid by 2035, I’d like to know exactly how they’re going to do that. (Spoiler: They’re not.) Wind and solar are making only a small impact on the power grid because neither can be delivered economically in large volumes. The wind and the sun may be free and unlimited resources, but the technology required to deliver them is limited and inefficient. Until that changes, we will continue to rely on fossil fuels, and a bunch of money from Joe Biden isn’t going to change that.

Democrats want you to think the answer to every problem is trillions of dollars in spending on government programs, wealth redistribution and new regulations to favor Democrat constituencies. It’s not often enough, when politicians say they’re going to spend X amount of dollars to solve a problem, that people ask, “Why will that money solve the problem?”

It won’t. The only problem it will solve is that, to Democrats, government still isn’t big enough. And according to Democrats, it never will be.