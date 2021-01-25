Biden: This Is a Great Time to Jack Up Restaurants' Labor Costs

What kinds of businesses employ minimum-wage workers? There are several, but one of the most prominent categories here is the restaurant industry.

How is the restaurant industry doing at the moment? Not very well, to say the least. Thanks to the COVID lockdown orders imposed by politicians, tens of thousands of restaurants have gone out of business in the past 10 months, while thousands more are barely hanging on as they try to run out the clock on the lockdown orders that politicians seem to be in no hurry to rescind.

So you’re the president of the United States. Just took office. Congratulations, sir! You are facing an economy that’s taken a shellacking thanks to these politician-ordered lockdowns, and you’ve told the country you’re going to do everything you can to bring said economy back. How might you start?

Maybe, if you think about it for a few minutes, it would occur to you that the last thing the restaurant industry needs is an increase in its labor costs. It’s hard enough to keep people employed at current wage levels, given the lack of revenue brought on – and I’ll keep saying it – by politician-ordered lockdowns. Having politicians also order them to pay more for labor, after these same politicians took all their customers away, would be so much politician-ordered cruelty, it’s hard to imagine it could happen.

But you, Mr. President, not only want it to happen, you’re making it a priority:

President Joe Biden proposed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan to Congress, including a minimum wage increase to $15/hour as well as eliminating the tipping wage. The minimum wage increase proposal caused mixed feelings among the small businesses News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais spoke with Saturday. Boomtown and Company Owner James McAmis said he is against the wage increase as it would likely cripple his business and result in job loss.

“I could not afford that, there’s no way,” he told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “We really depend on not having to pay everybody that to make payroll, so imagine if it came down, if they made us pay everyone $15 an hour, I don’t think we’ll have a choice but to let people go and do the work ourselves, which being a small business, maybe we could work it ourselves and probably keep one or two people but we would definitely have to let people go, there’s no doubt about that.”

The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. Many states have higher minimum wages than that, and most businesses pay low-level employees more than that because competition for labor leaves them with little choice. That’s how it should work. It’s supply-and-demand, and if you’re trying to find people in a tight labor market, you have to pay more. You don’t need the government to make you do it. The market will prompt you to do it.

But the distorted state of the market right now throws everything out of whack. Most restaurants who are allowed to serve dine-in customers right now are limited to anywhere from 25 percent to 50 percent capacity. Many are still limited to carry-out only. That’s cratering restaurant revenues to the point where, even though they have laid off most of their servers, they’re still losing money and teetering dangerously close to going out of business.

When they can finally re-open at full capacity, they’ll need many months of high profit margins just to get back where they were before the lockdowns. Having the federal government force them to double people’s wages at a time like this is the height of economic insanity.

And eliminating the tipping wage is even more so. For many restaurant servers, the ability to earn good tips by providing solid service is the one saving grace of the current situation. Restaurant owners can’t pay them what they need to make, but many customers are still willing to tip generously – especially as they recognize what a tough time this is for everyone in the restaurant industry.

If you force restaurants to pay servers the same doubled minimum wage as, say, cooks and dishwashers, you’ll also force the restaurants to raise the prices of menu items, which will discourage customers from tipping. Most of the servers are going to be worse off than they would have been under the tipping wage.

Joe Biden needs to stay out of the employment relationships between businesses and their workers. Let the labor market determine how wages should be set, and let private parties negotiate these agreements without the involvement of the federal government. Many employees are willing to work for, say, $10 an hour because it meets their needs at the present and makes it possible for them to have jobs. They know that their skills at the moment don’t warrant $15 an hour, and if they didn’t have the option of accepting less, they wouldn’t have a job at all.

These are the people Joe Biden would send to the unemployment line by raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, even as he sends more restaurants into closure by forcing them to deal with higher labor costs.

Why would anyone think this is a good idea? Especially at a time like this?