Biden: Guns have killed '150 million people' since 2007, thanks to Bernie!

Meet Joe Biden. He’s one of the Bidens that are, apparently, running for Senate. He eagerly admits that his policies will destroy jobs, tries to take credit for Trump’s economy, says he’s going to force you to go back to school, and he likes to put on his tough-guy routine to threaten the millions of law-abiding citizens who make up the NRA.

He is, in a word, a mess.

He’s also a trainwreck in terms of primary performance. Considering he’s a former VP – and was once considered the Dems’ frontrunner – his total lack of success has been a disaster. He needed to do well at last night’s debate.

So, in true Biden fashion, he decided to announce than half the population of the United States had been murdered since 2007. That’s a little less that 12 million people a year.

As he put it:

“Imagine if I stood here and said we give immunity to drug companies, we give immunity to tobacco companies. That has caused carnage on our streets. 150 million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability, more than all the wars, including Vietnam from that point on.”

You can tell Joe’s serious, because he’s screaming.

Don’t panic, though. Bernie’s vote did not lead to the murder of half the American people. It’s just Joe being Joe.

His grasp on reality is sleight at best, and he loves to deal in hyperbole. He’s also painfully slow when he’s forced to think on his feet. That’s a dangerous combination.

Other than this moment, though, I’d have to say Joe did a mediocre job last night. For anyone else, that might be a problem. For him, that’s an incredibly high bar to meet.

I guess it helps that the rest of the Dems’ 2020 field is just as – if not more – loopy than he is.