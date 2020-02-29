SECTIONS
Biden to guy who says he benefited from Trump tax cut: Elect me and I'm raising your taxes!

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published February 29, 2020 at 7:07am
For some reason he thinks this is good campaigning:

I guess Biden figures the guy who raised his hand is among the evil rich, and as such he deserves to be flogged to the delight of the rest of the audience.

But here’s what most people are missing about this clip: All those people who shook their heads and said they didn’t benefit from the Trump tax cut are almost certainly wrong. They’re saying no because they’ve been told incessantly by the media and politicians that the tax cut didn’t benefit them, but they’re not familiar with the actualy details of what happened.

For one thing, everyone’s marginal rate was cut and everyone’s standard deduction was doubled. It’s almost impossible that this didn’t benefit you at least in some small way.

For another thing, if they have a job, their employer’s corporate tax rate got cut by 40 percent, which means if nothing else the employer is in a stronger position to keep them employed.

Finally, the marginal rate cuts have led to a boom in consumer spending that’s helping businesses to remain more profitable so there’s more money to be spent on wages, which is one of the reasons wages – including theirs – are going up across the board.

Yet Biden keeps hammering the false narrative that people like this didn’t benefit from the cut, and when one guy who knows better raises his hand, Biden decides to flog him and tell him he can say goodbye to his benefits.

Do you want Joe Biden raising your taxes?

Why would anyone want to elect a guy like this president? Actually, it appears from the way the primary races have been going so far, not many do.

