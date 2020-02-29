Biden to guy who says he benefited from Trump tax cut: Elect me and I'm raising your taxes!

For some reason he thinks this is good campaigning:

our very own @nicopico5 was called out by biden at his town hall in conway, sc! biden asked if anyone benefited from the trump tax cuts, nico raised his hand, and then biden pledged to raise his taxes he met up with nico at the end and was nice but it was a funny moment pic.twitter.com/UKKQwkJGhI — Thao Nguyen (@helloitsthao) February 28, 2020

I guess Biden figures the guy who raised his hand is among the evil rich, and as such he deserves to be flogged to the delight of the rest of the audience.

But here’s what most people are missing about this clip: All those people who shook their heads and said they didn’t benefit from the Trump tax cut are almost certainly wrong. They’re saying no because they’ve been told incessantly by the media and politicians that the tax cut didn’t benefit them, but they’re not familiar with the actualy details of what happened.

For one thing, everyone’s marginal rate was cut and everyone’s standard deduction was doubled. It’s almost impossible that this didn’t benefit you at least in some small way.

For another thing, if they have a job, their employer’s corporate tax rate got cut by 40 percent, which means if nothing else the employer is in a stronger position to keep them employed.

Finally, the marginal rate cuts have led to a boom in consumer spending that’s helping businesses to remain more profitable so there’s more money to be spent on wages, which is one of the reasons wages – including theirs – are going up across the board.

Yet Biden keeps hammering the false narrative that people like this didn’t benefit from the cut, and when one guy who knows better raises his hand, Biden decides to flog him and tell him he can say goodbye to his benefits.

Do you want Joe Biden raising your taxes?

Why would anyone want to elect a guy like this president? Actually, it appears from the way the primary races have been going so far, not many do.