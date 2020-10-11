Biden: If I Lose It Has To Be 'Chicanery' At the Polls

I thought it was outrageous and unforgiveable to cast aspersions on election results.

I guess that’s only true if Donald Trump is the one doing it:

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Saturday “the only way” he could lose to President Donald Trump was through “chicanery,” before clarifying that he will accept the election result.

Biden encouraged potential voters at a campaign stop in the must-win battleground of Pennsylvania, telling them “make sure to vote because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places.”

Biden referenced what he said were attempts by Trump to discourage voting, including casting doubt on the security of mail-in ballots and the encouragement of potentially intimidating Republican poll observers.

This is classic Biden, and it’s classic media to let him get away with it.

One of the constant – and empty – narratives about Donald Trump is that if he loses the election he’ll somehow barricade himself in the White House and refuse to give up power, as if that were remotely possible. Trump has neither said nor done anything to suggest this, yet every utterance out of his mouth that questions anything about the election process brings yet another hysterical round of media speculation that these are his plans.

Now comes Joe Biden, who insists that any scenario in which he loses must be illegitimate, before quickly covering it up with the obligatory oh-sure-I’ll-accept-the-results disclaimer.

Would he? If there’s even the slightest possibility he could sue his way to victory, not a chance. Al Gore didn’t success in litigating his way to Florida’s electoral votes, but he showed the way for all future Democrats in any close election. You sue everyone, everywhere, on any grounds you can find. You sue over vote counting. You sue over ballot deadlines. You sue over poll access. You sue over the scandal of some election officials being Republicans. You sue, you sue, you sue . . .

Will Joe Biden try to sue his way to the White House if he loses? Yes No

Gore’s legal assault on democracy lasted all the way until the middle of December 2000 when the Supreme Court finally said enough.

By the way, you can bet that one of the reasons Democrats don’t want Amy Coney Barrett confirmed is that they’re hoping for a shot at litigating their way to the presidency, and they hope Chief Justice John Roberts will continue his recent leftward lurch and help them out with – if nothing else – 4-4 ties that might preserve some hinky results in their favor. If Barrett is on the Court, you can bet at the very least that Democrats won’t win any lawsuits in which the legal merits don’t favor them. Without her, who knows?

So no, Biden will not accept the results of the election if they’re not in his favor and he doesn’t absolutely have to. He just laid the groundwork for that very stance. For all their talk about Republicans not accepting the outcome of democracy, it’s Democrats who have consistently shown they will do whatever it takes to attain and hold power – voters be damned.