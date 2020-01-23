SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Biden: 'No deal' on Hunter testifying, because it could turn impeachment into a 'farce!'

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published January 23, 2020 at 12:47pm
Print

For the last few days, there have been rumblings of an impeachment trial deal.  Supposedly, Trump and Senate Republicans would let John Bolton testify, in exchange for Hunter Biden doing the same. Apparently, the idea was floated behind closed doors.

The whole thing makes no sense, because the Senate can subpoena whoever they want, but that’s been the scuttlebutt.

Regardless, Joe Biden has put the kibosh on the whole thing. He’s opposed to such a deal, because he claims it would turn the impeachment proceedings “into a farce.”

Yes, we know. It’s already a farce. We agree. Also, we’re not sure why the elder Biden even gets a say.  It’s not up to him. If the Senate wants to call Hunter Biden, it can. Heck, if they wanted to call CornPop, they could.

That said, here’s Creepy Uncle Joe, killing the deal that never really existed in his usual, rambling, semi-coherent manner. Once again, this is the best the Democrats have to offer…

TRENDING: Shifty Schiff: We can’t wait for an election to get rid of Trump because the vote won’t be fair

Submit a Correction





Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







Biden: 'No deal' on Hunter testifying, because it could turn impeachment into a 'farce!'
Trump on Dem infighting: No one likes Hillary, and Biden 'can't string a sentence together'
Senate Republicans release savage web ad outlining two years of the Dems' impeachment fever
Hillary's wrong. Someone does like Bernie. His name's Tom Steyer, and the feeling doesn't seem to be mutual
Biden: We can slash the defense budget, because "we don't need standing armies"
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×