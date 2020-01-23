Biden: 'No deal' on Hunter testifying, because it could turn impeachment into a 'farce!'

For the last few days, there have been rumblings of an impeachment trial deal. Supposedly, Trump and Senate Republicans would let John Bolton testify, in exchange for Hunter Biden doing the same. Apparently, the idea was floated behind closed doors.

The whole thing makes no sense, because the Senate can subpoena whoever they want, but that’s been the scuttlebutt.

Regardless, Joe Biden has put the kibosh on the whole thing. He’s opposed to such a deal, because he claims it would turn the impeachment proceedings “into a farce.”

Yes, we know. It’s already a farce. We agree. Also, we’re not sure why the elder Biden even gets a say. It’s not up to him. If the Senate wants to call Hunter Biden, it can. Heck, if they wanted to call CornPop, they could.

That said, here’s Creepy Uncle Joe, killing the deal that never really existed in his usual, rambling, semi-coherent manner. Once again, this is the best the Democrats have to offer…

