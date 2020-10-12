Biden: No, Voters 'Don't Deserve' to Know My Position on Packing the Court

And people thought it was extraordinary that Donald Trump won the 2016 election. We now have a man leading in the polls who thinks it’s an evil plot by Republicans that people want to know his position on the most radical restructuring of government that’s been proposed since FDR:

Biden gets pressed on court-packing in every interview, but this answer to @KTNV is new:@RossDiMattei: “Don’t the voters deserve to know-“@JoeBiden: “No they don’t deserve- I’m not gonna play his game. He’d love… that to be the discussion instead of what he’s doing now.” pic.twitter.com/BpIxTrborp — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 10, 2020

I’m trying to parse out the logic Biden wants people to embrace here. It’s quite the pretzel twist, but here goes:

What Donald Trump is doing right now – filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat with a nominee of his own – is unconscionably evil. It’s a crime against humanity. So regardless of how radical Democrats’ plans for revenge may be, any discussion of it is out of place because all the focus needs to be on Trump’s dastardly offense of nominating Amy Coney Barrett, and the Republican Senate’s abomination of holding hearings and presumably confirming her.

Also, if Barrett is confirmed, you’re all going to lose your health care. Therefore, don’t ask Biden if he plans to sign the court-packing bill, because that will take the heat off Trump. Instead, vote for Biden!

This is how Biden is getting away with ducking the question. His party is planning a power play so brazen that even the sainted FDR got pilloried for his own attempt at it, but Biden doesn’t even have to go on record as saying whether he’s for or against it because the only thing that matters is keeping the heat on Trump.

And what abuse of power is Trump committing? He’s nominating a candidate to fill an open Supreme Court seat that occurred during his presidency. And what abuse of power is the Republican Senate committing? Holding a vote to confirm her.

So let me get this straight, exercising your authority consistent long-established constitutional norms is a crime against humanity, but planning to pack the court as a brazen power play is not even something that requires you to take a public position. Got it. It must be nice to be a Democrat.

Should Joe Biden reveal his position on court-packing?

As for Biden’s claim that this is all about health care, yes, there is a case before the Supreme Court that could result in ObamaCare being declared unconstitutional. If that happens, Biden wants you to think everyone with pre-existing conditions will lose their health insurance. This is a lie.

Trump’s proposal to replace ObamaCare keeps people with pre-existing conditions covered.

Biden knows this. But the media let Biden lie when he wants to, and allows Biden duck questions when he wants to.

To be sure, Biden is starting to get a little more pressure on this, as he’s getting asked the question – yes, even by the mainstream media – at almost every appearance. But when he dodges the question in the same manner he always uses, there is little media outcry about his evasiveness. If anything, the media are trying to make the story – as the Washington Post does here – about the meanness of Republicans attack Biden and Harris on the subject.

Other media types, like Ruth Marcus who also writes for the Post, are trying to draw an equivalency by saying that Republican success in filling court vacancies over the past four years is somehow the same thing as adding seats to the Court so you can fill them with Justices you like and gain an instant majority. Marcus claims for some reason that Trump had no right to appoint either Neil Gorsuch or Amy Coney Barrett to the Court, and therefore any complaints about Democrat court-packing are illegitimate.

It doesn’t take much to be taken seriously as a Beltway pundit.

Then again, even Marcus says it’s unacceptable for Biden not to answer the question, although she then turns around and praises him for the strategy of refusing to answer. Because Ruth Marcus, who is typical of the Beltway media establishment, agrees with Biden that you don’t deserve to know anything about the Democratic candidate that might make you consider voting Republican.

S0 Biden will keep his position a secret and the media will basically help him do it. Biden says he’ll tell you his position after the election. Why don’t we do everyone a favor on Election Day and make Biden’s position on this issue – and all others – irrelevant?