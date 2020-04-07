SECTIONS
Biden: If nominated, 'I want Bernie to be part of the journey,' thanks to his 'incredible following'

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published April 7, 2020 at 11:24am
Because he’s a fraud, Bernie will eventually do exactly what he did in 2016.  He’ll drop out. Then, some phone calls will be made, concessions will be granted, and he’ll endorse the Democrat candidate whether he believes in them or not.

That’s just who Bernie is. Like all socialists, his devotion to socialism only goes so far. There’s one rule for them, and another for the rest of us. When the chips are down, he’ll sell out.

Keep that in mind as you watch the following clip. In it, you’ll hear Joe Biden praise Bernie’s popularity, his “incredible following,” and his “impact on American politics.”

What he’s really saying is that, when Bernie decides it’s time to kiss Joe’s ring, Joe will accept the endorsement and the votes he hopes it will deliver.  Joe may “want Bernie to be part of the journey,” but he wants Bernie to be the “part of the journey” that’s in the rear view mirror.

If you need proof of that, just listen to how Joe chuckles when it’s suggested that Bernie might have a say in his VP pick. That’s the only part of this response that’s genuine.

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







