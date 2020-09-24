Biden: I'm Not Telling You if I'll Sign a Court-Packing Bill Because That Will Take the Heat off Trump

This is a novel approach to running for president: You refuse to answer a question about whether you’d support a very controversial move your own party is considering, because if you answer, it might take some heat off your opponent and put it on you.

And you come right out and say that this is why you won’t answer:

Joe Biden on court packing: “I’m not going to answer that question” https://t.co/474yMypd1T pic.twitter.com/FZhkF8oJSq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2020

Trump is running for re-election as president and it’s perfectly appropriate for him to have to answer questions about his agenda.

TRENDING: Powerful Faith Video Shared by Justin Bieber Was Viewed by Over 4 Million People in Just One Day

But maybe someone needs to explain to Biden that he, as a candidate for the same office, has just as much responsibility to answer questions about his plans. Where did Biden get the idea that he could expect us all to give him a pass for refusing to reveal his agenda for the courts, on the premise that the highest priority is to cause as much trouble for Trump as possible?

Obviously it’s Biden’s agenda to attract as little criticism as possible on himself, while causing as much of it as possible to fall on Trump. But the job of the people covering the campaign is to make sure both candidates answer questions about their plans. Biden may not want to tell us if he plans to sign a court-packing bill, since telling us presumably wouldn’t help him in the polls. But no one asking him the question should accept that answer.

Yet Biden is catching very little heat today for giving it, and you know exactly why: The journalists covering the campaign want Biden to win, and they see it as their job to help him win. So when he tells them he doesn’t want to answer this question as a matter of campaign strategy, the press corps accept his refusal.

Indeed, by giving this non-answer, Biden is also giving them instructions: Back off on this issue and put your focus on Trump’s dastardly plans to exercise his constitutional authority and nominate a new Supreme Court Justice to fill a vacancy that occurred on his watch.

Should Biden get away with not answering this question? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (2 Votes)

Trump is merely fulfilling his constitutional duties by sending a nominee to the Senate. The senators are merely fulfilling their constitutional duties by taking a vote on confirmation. There is no reason this should be controversial.

Democrats are talking about one of the most radical and shameless power grabs in American history – adding as many as four new Justices to the Court solely for the purpose of creating an instant liberal majority. And their candidate for president refuses to answer questions about whether he’ll support this move, even as he admits he is only refusing as a campaign strategy.

The media are just fine with this. And everyone knows why.