Biden now faults Obama for deporting illegal immigrants who didn't have other crimes on their records

This is nuts, but that’s what’s required these days if you want to seek the Democratic presidential nomination. You have to defend positions that are completely nuts.

The Democrat/media complex would have you believe it’s unprecedented to deport illegal immigrants unless they have a record of additional crimes. They would have you believe that no president before Donald Trump ever did this.

As a certain imploding Democratic presidential candidate might say, that’s malarkey. Illegal immigrants have long been deported for their immigration violations alone, and Barack Obama himself deported more than 100,000 illegal immigrants who hadn’t committed any other crime. This represented nothing more than the enforcement of existing immigration law. It wasn’t scandalous. It wasn’t abusive. It was basic federal law enforcement.

But it’s a problem for Joe Biden, because the left-wing Democrat voter base now wants to believe that all federal immigration enforcement is racist and evil. And it is invested in the fiction that illegals without further criminal records were never deported before Trump came along.

Unfortunately, not everyone on the left likes Joe Biden, as is clear from the results in Iowa and New Hampshire, and from his collapsing poll numbers. Some such people throw Obama’s own record of deportations back in Biden’s face to put him on the defensive, and who who did so was the notorious open-borders advocate and “journalist” Jorge Ramos, who confronted Biden with the question during a recent podcast.

TRENDING: New Morning Consult poll shows Bernie with a 10-point lead over Biden nationally

That brought a revealing response from Biden:

Going further than he ever has in expressing regret over Obama administration immigration policy, presidential candidate Joe Biden called it a “big mistake” to have deported hundreds of thousands of people without criminal records.

“We took far too long to get it right,” Biden said in a wide-ranging, sometimes contentious interview with Univision anchor Jorge Ramos. The former vice president later added: “I think it was a big mistake. Took too long to get it right.”

So Biden now believes that to “get it right” means to completely ignore existing immigration law, and let anyone stay in the country even if it is not legal for them to be here, as long as they haven’t committed any other crime.

Is it wrong to deport illegals who have committed no other crime? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But wait! Liberal mayors and governors all across the country are taking it even further. They won’t even allow their police departments to turn illegals who have committed other crimes over to ICE. It’s almost as if the left doesn’t want any immigration enforcement whatsoever.

Actually there’s no almost about it. The identity politics that dominate the Democratic Party now demands no requirements at all on anyone who wants to enter or stay in this country, and no sanction whatsoever on anyone who violated existing rules.

And Biden, who probably knows better (or once did), now capitulates to this completely – even throwing his former boss under the bus – as a desperate measure to try to keep his failing presidential campaign alive.

Biden, like most Democrats, now also claims that anyone who wants serious immigration enforcement is anti-immigration. That is utter nonsense. Those who enter the country legally and successfully complete the process are welcome to stay here and work here. Most of them add to our economic vitality and we’re glad to have them.

But encouraging people to just stream across the border with no restraints whatsoever is a recipe for utter chaos, and the same people who champion this call President Trump racist for trying to get the situation under control.

RELATED: Anonymous Biden adviser admits 'there's blood in the water' as black voters abandon Joe

That is not a party that deserves to be handed any more power by voters. Keep that in mind in November.