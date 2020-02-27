Biden: OK fine, I wasn't arrested trying to see Nelson Mandela

The Mandela effect is when you remember something plain as day that did not happen and could not have happened. It doesn’t have to be about Nelson Mandela.

But Joe Biden does his garbage anecdotes up right, so here we are.

After days of his story being picked apart, Biden has finally admitted he was never arrested trying to see the then-jailed Mandela in South Africa. He, er, uh . . . meant something else:

On Tuesday Mr Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, told reporters Mr Biden had been referring to an incident when “he was separated from his party at Johannesburg airport”.

When a journalist noted that being separated did not equate with an arrest, Ms Bedingfield repeated that it had been a “separation”.

“They, he was not allowed to go through the same door that the – the rest of the party he was with,” said Ms Bedingfield. “Obviously, it was apartheid South Africa. There was a white door, there was a black door. He did not want to go through the white door and have the rest of the party go through the black door. He was separated.”

But that is not consistent with other accounts Biden has given of the incident. He has claimed on multiple occasions that, because he refused to be separated from black congressmen who were with him on the trip, he was arrested. There were other problems with Biden’s story too, including the fact that the city in which he said he was arrested was hundreds of miles away from where Mandela was imprisoned.

There are sometimes legitimate reasons to send out a campaign aide to explain a public statement, whether it’s about policy or a statement you made about your personal history. I tend to cut candidates of both parties some slack when it comes to simple misstatements that need to be clarified.

But you know if you were arrested or not. I have several times shared the story of my being briefly detained in 2016 by Royal Oak police on suspicion of bank robbery. They made me put my hands in the air and stay put while they questioned me and searched my backpack. I was not free to leave until they were done, which took maybe three minutes.

But I certainly was not arrested. I wasn’t cuffed, I wasn’t put in the car and I wasn’t taken to jail. I know the difference. It’s not the sort of thing you forget.

If Biden was not arrested in South Africa, then there’s no excuse for him running around all these years saying he was. But Biden tells tall tales about himself all the time, because he’s a liar. In this case he got called on it and he had no choice but to backtrack.

It’s time for him to backtrack his way out of the race. His political career went on way longer than it deserved to, and we don’t need any more of it.