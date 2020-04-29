Biden: One of the best things Trump has done about the coronavirus is 'listen to the scientists'

I don’t know how Democrats think this is going to work. If Biden has proven anything with his quarantine webcasts, it’s that he doesn’t really have a handle on anything he’s saying. The vacant expression, awkward silences and incoherent rambling indicate that he may not even know quite what’s going on.

Is this the result of Joe’s well-known status as a gaffe machine when he goes off script? Is it the result of age combined with a lack of familiarity with the technology he’s using? Or is it some sort of medical issue? No one knows.

What we do know is that Ol’ Joe has a tough time staying on message.

Case in point is the following clip. In it, he’s being interviewed by Fox2 Detroit’s Roop Raj. Biden is asked: “Is there anything the Trump administration has done during this COVID-19 crisis that you’ve liked?”

Biden replies:

“Well I think what it’s done appropriately is that it started off by talking about the need to have the social distancing, realizing that, by starting off listening to the scientists.”

Maybe Joe hasn’t read the memo. Maybe he just can’t remember what it said. Either way, this is the exact thing a Democrat running for office isn’t supposed to say.

The official left-wing mantra is that Trump doesn’t believe in science and refuses to listen to scientific advice. They know that’s not true, and they don’t really believe it, but it’s one of their key talking points. Biden just admitted that it’s bogus.

We’re sure he regrets his error… if he understands that he made it.