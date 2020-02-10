Biden: My policies will destroy jobs, so you'll have to go to community college to be 'retrained'

You may recall that, back in December, Joe Biden promised that he would be willing to sacrifice “hundreds of thousands” of jobs in a push for the Green New Deal. Basically, if you’re working in an industry that hasn’t sufficiently curried favor with Biden’s never-gonna-happen administration, you’ll find yourself out of work. He fully intends to destroy entire sections of the nation’s economy, and he’s not about to let a little thing like your ‘livelihood’ get in the way.

As he said last year:

This was Biden’s “learn to code” moment. It’s the attitude of a pandering megalomaniac – a man who doesn’t give a rat’s rear about your careers, your goals, or your desires.

Your will is irrelevant.

Over the weekend, Biden doubled down on that stance. He told a small group of New Hampshire voters that, if he becomes President, there will be a lot of Americans who will need to start all over.

Don’t worry, though, Joe has a plan. He’s going to send the people he de-employs to “free” community college… where they’ll be “retrained” for a new job that they may not even want.