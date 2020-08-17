Biden praises Israel-UAE accord, then immediately demonstrates why it wouldn't have happened under him

How do you know what a big deal the accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is? You know because even Joe Biden, who loathes to say a positive word about anything Donald Trump does, knew he couldn’t maintain any credibility on the issue if he didn’t praise the development.

But Biden is Biden, and he shares the same weak geopolitical instincts as Barack Obama. That’s why it didn’t take Biden long, even while praising the accord, the demonstrate why it would never have happened if he (or Obama for that matter) had been president:

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called the agreement “a historic step to bridge the deep divides of the Middle East.”

“The UAE’s offer to publicly recognize the State of Israel is a welcome, brave, and badly-needed act of statesmanship” that will help ensure Israel remains an integral part of the Middle East, the former vice president said in a statement, adding that deal came together after efforts by multiple administrations.

However, said Mr. Biden, “annexation would be a body blow to the cause of peace, which is why I oppose it now and would oppose it as president.”

TRENDING: Media working overtime to pretend Harris is moderate. . . but she's actually left of Bernie Sanders

This is exactly the sort of beat-up-Israel mindset that prevented anything positive from happening in the Middle East while Obama and Biden were in office.

The annexation of parts of the West Bank, which Benjamin Netanyahu canceled as part of the deal with the UAE, is something Israel has had the right to do since 1967. That’s when Israel fought off an attack by a bunch of its neighbors and captured part of the West Bank in the process. When you start a war and you lose, you don’t get to demand back the territory you lost. It now belongs to the country that beat you – the one you shouldn’t have attacked in the first place.

Where Obama and Biden saw the prospect of annexation as “a body blow to the cause of peace,” Trump understood that it was an important bargaining chip for Israel. Because Trump has refused to denounce the prospect of annexation, just as he had the temerity to move America’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, he showed other nations in the Middle East that they weren’t going to get positive results pushing Israel around and expecting the United States to back their play.

But even worse than his position on annexation is Biden’s continued embrace of Obama’s policy to elevate and normalize Iran at the expense of Israel. This put Iran in a position to reclaim billions in funds that it subsequently used to finance terrorist attacks throughout the region, while boosting Iran’s ambitions to become the Middle East’s dominant and most influential partner.

Would the Israel/UAE deal have happened under Joe Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

For years, Iran and Saudi Arabia have jockeyed for that position. Obama, Biden and John Kerry made the foolish decision to back Iran in the hope that it would somehow moderate the mad mullahs and improve their behavior. Of course, it did exactly the opposite, which is why Trump is now having to impose economic sanctions on Tehran, and why Netanyahu is telling anyone who will listen of the evidence he has of Iran cheating on its commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons.

The UAE’s decision to recognize Israel makes it the first Arab Gulf state to do so, and may very well lead to others doing the same. An accord between Israel and Saudi Arabia would be a body blow to Iran, and it would be in the economic and geopolitical interests of both countries.

The hesitation among Arab states is that they all want to be seen as champions of the Palestinian cause, and making a deal with Israel is perceived as contrary to that positioning. But the truth is that the Gulf Arab states have done little to help the Palestinians, while Israel grants them extensive political rights, including the right to vote.

The Palestinians, by and large, create their own problems by backing corrupt leaders like Mahmoud Abbas and the terror-compromised Palestinian Authority, which is controlled by Hamas. If the Palestinians ever decide to give up these ties and function as responsible members of the Middle East community, the Israelis would be the first to embrace them.

Perhaps the leaders of the UAE recognized that the Palestinian narrative is not worth the problems that come with continued hostility toward Israel – not to mention the issues that it presents with the United States.

RELATED: UN to Iran: Please, please let us see your nuclear sites! China and Russia: Fine with us if you keep dodging

Most of the U.S. media will cover this story in the context of its impact on the 2020 presidential election, but the real importance here is in the Middle East. America’s unrestrained support of Israel since 2017 put the Israelis in a position to bring the UAE to the table. If others follow, the entire makeup of the Middle East will be transformed in the interest of peace, and to the detriment of Iran.

Not a bad day’s work. And it’s a darn good thing Joe Biden wasn’t president, or it would never have happened. He just proved that with his own words.