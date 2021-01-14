Biden Preparing to Sell New COVID Spending Blowout That Will Cost Trillions

Today the nation is up in arms about a president who helped incite a violent insurrection. We can’t wait to get to the next president, who is going to incite the bankruptcy of the country.

Is there anybody else out there?

Democrats have never seen a problem they didn’t want to throw money at (unless it was the nation’s military readiness, of course), and they tend not to have a hard time letting the biggest of problems go. We’ve already thrown more than $3 trillion at the economic collapse that was caused by politicians’ lockdown orders, not by the coronavirus itself. That’s exploded the national debt to beyond $26 trillion, which for the first time is more than our entire GDP.

Maybe it would be wise to stop this, yes? Naaaaaaaaaah:

President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus economic relief package is expected to cost trillions, and on Tuesday, transition officials briefed Democratic congressional staff about his priorities for the massive stimulus bill, two people familiar with the plans told CBS News.

Elements of the package considered by Mr. Biden to be “critical” include $2,000 stimulus payments for Americans, more money for cities and states to boost their response to COVID-19 and to improve vaccine distribution and provide more funding for schools. Mr. Biden also wants to see another extension and increase of enhanced unemployment insurance payments, which were extended last month and are currently slated to last until mid-March.

Let’s be clear. This is not a “stimulus.” This is just a spending blowout.

If you were trying to stimulate the economy, you wouldn’t pay people not to work, which is what this bill is going to do. You wouldn’t give money to cities and states to cover up for their years of financial mismanagement, which this will. You wouldn’t just blanketly “provide more funding to schools,” which don’t produce anything that contributes to economic growth.

If we’re going to spend a bunch more money in response to COVID, we should spend it on the one thing that would unquestionably make a big difference – boosting vaccinations. But you wouldn’t give that money to governments, which are already mucking up the process with excessive rules and restrictions on who can get the vaccines and when. You’d give the money directly to the vaccine producers so they can produce more doses more quickly, and then you’d give it to the distributors and the people actually giving the shots, so they’ll have more help, more space and more overall capacity.

But Biden’s bill isn’t focused on any of that. It’s classic Democrat spending priorities – money for public officials, money for teachers’ unions, money for people who aren’t working but should be. Democrats always subsidize the public sector and organized labor while disincentivizing private-sector work.

That’s exactly what Biden’s bill is going to do.

It won’t be easy for him to pass it – or anything for that matter – because he’ll have to hold every Democrat in the Senate (and then get a tie-breaking vote from Kamala Harris) and he’ll only have a margin of eight Democrats in the House, which includes a lot of Democrats from districts Trump won. They will be reluctant to back anything too radical for fear of losing their seats in 2022.

But one way or another, we’re about to spend several trillions more dollars that we don’t have – which means we’ll go further into debt – and it won’t be on speeding up vaccinations, which is the one thing that could end this morass.

Hope you’re excited for your new president, America! He won’t send an angry mob to the Capitol. He’ll just bleed it dry.