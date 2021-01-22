Biden to Pursue 'Tougher Stance' on Russia by Giving Putin the Arms Limitation Deal He Wants

If Biden keeps this up, Putin might drop dead from fear. The first thing you do vis-a-vis Russia is to give Putin the five-year extension he’s been seeking on a dubious arms limitation deal?

I’m sure this is merely eight-dimensional chess:

President Biden is seeking a five-year extension with Russia on the only remaining treaty limiting the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals just days before it expires, said two senior U.S. officials. At the same time, his administration is preparing to impose new costs on Russia pending a newly requested intelligence assessment of its recent activities. The officials said Biden is ruling out a “reset” in bilateral relations with Moscow as many new U.S. presidents have done since the end of the Cold War.

“As we work with Russia, so, too, will we work to hold Russia accountable for their reckless and aggressive actions that we’ve seen in recent months and years,” said a senior U.S. official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive security matter.

The decision to seek a five-year treaty extension, which Russia supports but the Biden administration hadn’t settled on until now, reflects the rapidly approaching deadline for Washington to renew the New START pact Feb. 5, the officials said.

Do note the gigantic headline on the Washington Post’s front page, linking to this story: “Biden plans for tougher stance on Russia”.

Tougher? How is it tougher that the Trump Administration held out for a better deal on arms limitations – or no deal at all – and Biden simply decided to give Putin what he wanted on day one?

The media has followed a bizarre pattern when it comes to reporting on Russia vis-a-vis U.S. administrations. They fully embraced the narrative that Trump was Russia’s patsy – all based on the completely disproven collusion narrative – while completely ignoring the fact that he armed Ukraine, resisted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and flooded the globe with U.S. oil to take away one of Putin’s biggest sources of revenue.

Meanwhile, Biden capitulates to Putin on a crucial arms control matter on the first full day of his presidency, and this represents a “tougher stance.”

OK.

Supposedly “holding Russia accountable” for this or that action involves some sort of economic wrist-slap for, I guess, “interfering in our elections,” whatever that’s supposed to mean. The Russians are interested in regaining their influence over the former Soviet republics and eastern Europe, while propping up rogue regimes like those in Iran and Venezuela to present a geopolitical challenge to the United States. If Biden really wants to take a “tougher stance” against Russia, he’ll find a way to muscle out the Maduro and Khameini regimes while expanding NATO and making sure no one in Western Europe buys their natural gas via Nord Stream 2.

He could also increase U.S. defense spending, which would force Putin to consider doing the same despite an economy that can scarcely afford it.

Yet Biden opposes all of the above. So how do you end up with media headlines announcing you are taking a “tougher stance” toward Russia?

Easy. You tell the media that, and they believe it and repeat it. It works like a charm. But only if you’re a Democrat.