Biden to reporter asking about his cognitive decline: 'You're a lying dog face'

What about pony soldier? Why did this guy only have to absorb part of the insult?

Of course, Biden doesn’t give the question a serious answer. The reporter wants to know if he’s been tested for decline in his cognitive abilities. His answer is basically I’m not as bad as Trump!

But on the question of whether he’s been tested for cognitive decline, Biden’s answer can’t possibly be truthful, can it? He’s tested constantly for cognitive decline? Come on. What would even be the point of constant testing? If you test for cognitive decline and you come out fine, you don’t go back every week just to make sure.

Maybe what Biden meant is that he’s “tested” by the rigors of the campaign trail. Except that he hasn’t really been on the campaign trail. He’s been in his basement. And if you want to judge his cognitive abilities by what we’ve seen of his infamous campaign videos, I’m not sure the outcome is as positive as Biden wants to think it is.

TRENDING: Finally: Spring (or is it summer?) training resumes, Opening Day three weeks away

But let’s get back to “lying dog face.” It actually sounds like Biden might be about to finish the insult with “pony soldier” like he did to the woman in Iowa. But the reporter interrupts him and keeps asking the question, and Biden never gets the chance. It’s a shame, really.

And doesn’t this incident put the lie to Biden’s claim that he’s mentally sound? One of two things is true here: Either Biden keeps unleashing bizarre insults on people who ask him questions at town hall meetings, because he’s losing it and has no ability to stop himself. Or he’s insulting people with a sound mind and knows exactly what he’s doing.

I realize Trump insults his enemies on a daily basis, and I am not one of those who thinks that’s a positive trait. But what’s beyond question is that Trump intends to insult those people, and knows exactly what he’s doing. It’s evidence he can be petty and crude. It’s not evidence of Trump’s cognitive decline.

Biden, on the other hand, shows no evidence of much cognitive activity whatsoever.