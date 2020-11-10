Biden Says We Can't Fix the Economy Until We Control the Virus; That's Not True

One of the reasons Joe Biden apparently won the election is that so many of the major positions he took during the campaign were not really held up to close scrutiny.

Clearly the media bear a lot of the responsibility for this, as they had no interest in challenging just about anything Biden said. The Trump campaign also bears some blame, as rejoinders to Biden’s most illogical arguments tended to be met with Trump bluster than than solid policy reasoning.

Maybe that’s why Biden got away with – and is still getting away with – claiming: “We can’t fix the economy until we control the virus.”

Nonsense. If we learned anything from the politician-ordered, economy-destroying lockdowns of spring and early summer, it’s that they did nothing to control the virus while wreaking all the havoc you might have expected on the economy.

The lockdowns may have “flattened the curve” momentarily, but that really wasn’t such a great accomplishment. Flattening the curve meant the same number of new people kept getting sick day after day, even as it became impossible for people to go to their offices, eat out or gather in any significant numbers.

TRENDING: Hunter Biden Finally Appears, Takes Stage with Joe Biden Despite Federal Investigation

Meanwhile, in states like Michigan and New York, COVID patients were being forced on nursing homes, which subsequently turned into death traps for otherwise healthy residents.

In the meantime, any progress toward herd immunity was delayed, and now that we’re getting into fall weather, cases are rising again. Destroying the economy just to get to this point was a complete disaster.

What Biden should be saying is that we need to restore the economy while continuing the common-sense precautions that can limit the spread of COVID in the months between the imminent approval of a vaccine and its widespread distribution. Indeed, the vaccine opens up even more immediate opportunity to bring the economy back to full speed.

While the vaccine won’t be widely distributed until, in all likelihood, late spring, it will be available for the highest-risk groups almost immediately. That means people like medical workers, first responders and high-risk senior citizens won’t have to wait until spring. They can get vaccinated much more quickly.

Can we restore the economy while still fighting the virus? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

For everyone else, that should mean the freedom to return to work and to normal public gatherings, with obvious precautions like masks and social distancing. There will still be some low-risk individuals who get infected, but that is no reason to keep the economy shut down when the highest-risk people can be vaccinated.

If Biden was any kind of real leader, he would be showing us the way to do both: Bring the economy back fully while taking the necessary remaining steps to stamp out the virus. Claiming we can’t get the economy going until we completely control the virus sounds like a ready-made excuse for slow growth throughout the Biden presidency. That is what we would surely get if Biden is able to implement all his growth-killing tax increases and new regulations.

But a Republican Senate – given some good results in Georgia – may save Biden from himself on that note. So enough talk about continued economic morass because of a virus. Biden claimed the 2020 recession was the fault of Donald Trump, and not the fault of the Democrat governors who ordered the lockdowns over Trump’s objections. That claim has always been bogus. But if Biden isn’t willing to make the economy an immediate priority now – virus or no virus – then the economic shortcomings of 2021 will belong to him completely.