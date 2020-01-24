Biden says DACA recipients “more American than most Americans are because they have done well in school"

Poor old Joe just can’t help himself. Every time he opens his mouth, something stupid flops out. This isn’t a new problem, but it seems to be getting worse. Maybe it’s his age, or just the exhausting nature of campaigning, but the longer this goes on the more frequent his lunacy becomes.

Today, we have his assertion that DACA recipients are often “more American than most Americans are, because they have done well in school.”

“These kids have come. They’ve done well. Most of these kids – there’s a lot of them, and they’re not just Hispanic. They’re Asian Pacific Islanders as well. And they, in fact, have done very, very well. In many cases, they’re more American than most Americans are because they have done well in school. They believe the basic principles that we all share. I think they should be, in fact, fine put on a path to citizenship.”

So…Biden’s placing illegals above actual US citizens, he’s claiming that somehow ‘doing well in school’ makes you more ‘American’ than others, and he’s diminishing people who may not have been great students. It’s Biden trifecta!

Here’s the Dems’ 2020 frontrunner:

