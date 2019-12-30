Biden says he would defy Senate subpoena to testify because the media coverage might help Trump

That’s a novel legal argument if I’ve ever heard one.

Didn’t Adam Schiff say that congressional subpoenas are so legally sacrosanct that defying one amounts to “obstruction of Congress” and that this is an impeachable offense? Apparently all that changes if you’re afraid your testimony might produce media coverage that’s not to your liking. In that case, subpoenas are null and void:

Testifying before the Senate on the matter would take attention away from Trump and the allegations against him, Biden said. Not even that “thug” Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City mayor, has accused Biden of doing anything but his job, the former vice president said. Biden also said any attempt to subpoena him would be on “specious” grounds.

Biden said even if he volunteered to testify in an attempt to clear the air, it would create a media narrative that would let Trump off the hook.

“What are you going to cover?” Biden said to Register Executive Editor Carol Hunter in response to a question. “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And (Trump’s) going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke … Think what it’s about. It’s all about what he does all the time, his entire career. Take the focus off. This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”

Regardless of whether Biden is analyzing the situation correctly (he’s not), it’s irrelevant to the question of a subpoena, which has the force of law whether he likes it or not. You can’t just ignore a subpoena because of how you think the media coverage will go. Indeed, there’s a reason Biden wants to keep the media’s claws on Trump, and it’s entirely self-serving. If Republicans are able to explore, in testimony, the potential double-dealings of Biden, his son and Burisma, of course Biden will be wishing they’d kept their focus on Trump.

That’s what this whole thins has really been about from the beginning. Biden arguably acted corruptly in demanding the firing of the prosecutor who was going after Burisma – even putting in place a quid pro quo to make it happen. Trump wanted Ukraine to look into that.

The Democrat/media complex has decided to make the pursuit of the investigation the crime, while completely ignoring the underlying wrongdoing Trump wanted investigated. Biden knows that if he testifies, he’ll be asked about this:

Yeah, that would “take the focus off Trump” all right. And it would put the focus on Biden’s own abuse of power to keep the legal dogs off his son’s trail. No wonder he doesn’t want to be asked about it.

I have no idea if Republican senators intend to subpoena Biden or anyone else. I don’t even know if they’re going to conduct a real trial as opposed to simply dismissing the charges, which I’ve argued they can and should do.

But Biden doesn’t get to defy a subpoena because he thinks the media coverage will be bad for him.

Now, you might ask, what about the White House’s invoking of executive privilege to counter various subpoenas from the House? Executive privilege is a constitutional construct designed to maintain the balance of power between the branches of government. Had they been inclined to bother, Democrats could have challenged the executive privilege claim in court. They didn’t, because they found it more valuable to complain for public consumption and invent an article of impeachment of out the White House’s use of a legal option available to it.

Joe Biden is not currently part of the executive branch and has no basis for claiming executive privilege or anything else. And he’s already told us the reason he intends to defy any subpoena – because he thinks the resulting media coverage would take the heat off Trump and put it on him. That is not a legally acceptable reason to defy a subpoena.

But in the bizarre world in which Joe Biden is actually a contender for the presidency, he just might get away with deploying it.