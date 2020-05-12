Yesterday we discussed accusations that the effort to entrap General Michael Flynn “went all the way to the top.” Flynn’s lawyer made it clear that her team believes Barack Obama was involved, and she points to the now-infamous “January 5 meeting” as evidence. The president seems to agree.

Joe Biden is currently running for that job, and a big part of his strategy rests on the wonders of his “scandal-free” tenure as vice president. If he and his best friend Barack orchestrated a crooked investigation to kneecap Donald Trump, he has a whole range of problems.

So, during an appearance on Good Morning America, George Stephanopoulos asked Biden point blank: “What did you know about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn, and was there anything improper done?”

Biden replies, unequivocally: “I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn.”

The former vice president then spent a few minutes diverting attention from the question by claiming that President Trump is using the Flynn situation as a diversion. Even for Crazy Uncle Joe that’s a tortured bit of talk show theater. The fact is, the decision to dismiss the Flynn charges is an acknowledgement of a corrupt effort to entrap the general as part of the broader “Russian collusion” scam. It’s the correction of an injustice, not a political move or a distraction.

TRENDING: Biden says 'I knew nothing about moves to investigate Flynn', then two minutes later admits he was briefed on it

To his credit, Stephanopoulos points out the obvious. Biden did know about the investigation, since he was in the critical January 5 meeting with Obama, Clapper, Brennan and Yates. As we discussed yesterday, that pow-wow seems to be at the heart of the entire effort to ensnare Flynn.

“I do want to press that,” Stephanopoulos continued. “You said that you don’t know anything about it, but you were reportedly in a January 5, 2017 meeting where you and the president were briefed on the FBI’s plan to question Michael Flynn…”

Immediately, Biden shifts gears.

“No, I thought you asked me whether or not I had anything to do with him being prosecuted,” Biden claimed. “I’m sorry. I was aware that there was – that they asked for – and investigation. But that’s all I know about it”

The problem is, a few seconds earlier, he specifically said: “I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn.”

So, either Biden tried to lie and can’t get his story straight, or he’s having trouble differentiating between the words “prosecute” and “investigate.” Either is troubling.

Here’s the clip: