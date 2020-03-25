Biden says the President's numbers aren't up - learns live on camera that he's wrong, so he hopes they go higher

Joe Biden spent a week… somewhere. He just vanished for a while. In fact, he’s been so conspicuously absent that the hasthag ‘#WhereisJoe’ began trending over on Twitter.

Eventually, someone in his campaign must have noticed, because Joe re-emerged from his coronavirus hibernation via online videos and interviews. They have, pretty much without exception, been a disaster.

Joe is being forced to speak off the cuff, and that is never a good thing.

For example, Joe apparently thinks the coronavirus is a good ‘opportunity’ to push the ridiculous “Green New Deal.”

Perhaps, if the President wasn’t doing well with the American people, that would be a solid idea. You could even argue that, if Donald Trump was as despised as Dems desperately want to believe he is, Joe could cash in. Unfortunately, the President’s numbers are way up.

Recent polls show his approval on handling of the outbreak is at an impressive 60%. His overall approval, even in polls that are normally skewed against him, stands at 49-50%. You can bet that’s a lowball figure, but even so it’s above where Barack Obama was before his re-election.

That came as news to Joe Biden, who learned of it while he was live in one of his goofy livestreams:

BIDEN: “The president’s numbers with the public have gone up in handling this crisis, but they haven’t gone up in terms of his presidency.” *awkward silence* REPORTER: Actually, his job approval is also up. BIDEN: “Well, I hope that he’s so strong that he’s up way above that.” pic.twitter.com/VfWksMSpJi — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 25, 2020

To be fair, if Joe’s being sincere in this clip, good for him. We should all be ignoring party politics and hoping our President does the best job possible when American lives are on the line. So, on one hand, good for Joe.

However, this guy’s running for President. I’m a lowly writer on the internet, and I get daily updates on these numbers. How is it possible that a guy who wants to be the most powerful man in the world doesn’t know this?

Someone who loves this man should tell him to go home. He’s done enough. It’s time to rest.