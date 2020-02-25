SECTIONS
Commentary
Biden in South Carolina: 'I'm a candidate for the United States Senate'

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published February 25, 2020 at 7:48am
I’m always hesitant to run with these “gaffe” pieces because anyone can fumble over words. A guy who ran for the U.S. Senate as many times as Biden did could surely get crossed up a time or two and say what he’s said thousands of times in his life, and it doesn’t prove anything other than momentary confusion that could just as easily happen to you and me.

The problem with Biden is this: It’s the moments when he makes sense that seem few and far between. Almost everything he says is bizarre and nonsensical, to the point where you sometimes wonder if he even knows where he is, what he’s doing or what’s going on.

Which is why you watch this and think: “Uh huh . . .”

The other day Biden denied having said South Carolina is his firewall, only to be shown that he’s said it multiple times.

Days earlier, Biden claimed to have been arrested in South Africa while trying to see Nelson Mandela – a claim that even the Washington Post says is ridiculous.

Biden’s implausible war story about Afghanistan has been picked over many times.

Perhaps Biden’s best defense concerning his Ukraine quid pro quo was that, hey, if Joe Biden said it you probably can’t take it seriously.

Aside from “electability,” which is a strange case to make for a guy who’s never even won a presidential primary, the case for Biden is supposed to be that his experience and wisdom make him a solid and safe choice. How can you credit that argument when the guy is constantly making confused and bizarre statements and sounds half the time like he has no idea where he is or what he’s doing?

Does Joe Biden have any idea what's going on?

I don’t know if this is because he’s getting older, or if he’s always been this way and we’re only just now realizing the extent of it. But nothing we see of Joe Biden suggests he’s ready for the rigors of the presidency. And maybe he never was.

None of the other 2020 Democrats strike me as plausible choices either, but you certainly can’t ignore the fact that Biden’s mind appears in a constant state of malfunction. Which is exactly what I’d expect the White House to be like if he was running it.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







