Biden Spokeswoman Jenna Arnold: Well No, We're Not Saying Those Aren't Hunter's E-Mails

Wait. If they’re not inauthentic, then what do we know?

We know that Biden lied about meeting with Burisma. We know that the “big guy” was skimming 50 percent of all Hunter’s take from his foreign dealings, including the ones with China.

And we know, per Hunter’s claims to his daughter, that this racket has been going on for 30 years or more. If the Biden camp isn’t even willing to question the authenticity of the e-mails, hoo boy.

And yet, apparently, they’re not:

Arnold’s tact here is classic Team Biden: Keep trying to change the subject to, er, pretty much anything else. How many people have died from COVID. How bad it is to compare Biden’s Chinese patrons to the Nazis. And of course, asking the question as many times as you can fit it in:

Why is the FBI investigating this?

You’d think Democrats would have learned by now that the fact the FBI is investigating something doesn’t necessarily mean it has a legitimate pretext for doing so. Peter Strzok, phone your office. Oh right. You don’t have one anymore.

The great hope of the Democrat/media complex on this is to suggest the whole thing is Russian disinformation. It’s getting to the point of comic parody how often they’re going to that well, but it’s already been knocked down decisively:

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Monday said the information contained on Hunter Biden’s laptop revealed by The Post last week “is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

During an appearance on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” Ratcliffe shot down allegations by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, that emails showing former Vice President Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings in Ukraine are a “smear” created by Moscow.

“Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” Ratcliffe said.

You did know that this idea originated with Adam Schiff, yes? That should put it to rest right there, but just in case, Ratcliffe made sure you know better than to ever entertain the thought.

So let’s review: It’s not Russian disinformation. The computer repairman who gave the hard drive to the FBI (and gave copies to Rudy Giuliani) has a contract signed by Hunter Biden for its repair. And even the Biden campaign doesn’t claim the information is inauthentic.

Then how is it a smear campaign? How is it not legitimate news?

And since there are no good answers to these questions, how does the mainstream media (in other words, everyone apart from Fox News and the New York Post, plus the conservative e-media) justify continuing to spike the story?