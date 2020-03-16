Biden: take all the coronavirus precautions you can. Also, get out into those crowds and vote for me!

If you watched last night’s elderly shouting match debate, you know that two thirds of the remaining major Democratic candidates are very concerned about coronavirus. We didn’t hear from Tulsi Gabbard, because despite the party’s virtue signaling about supporting women, they changed their rules to keep her off the stage. Bernie and Biden were allowed in, and they’re deeply concerned about the spread of the disease.

After not shaking hands, here’s what they had to say about our impending doom:

Basically, their advice boils down to ‘orange man bad,’ ‘testing,’ ‘socialism,’ ‘wash your hands,’ and ‘listen to your government.’

Well, your government wants you to practice something called “social distancing.” Basically, they want you to put as much space between you and everyone else as possible. The CDC says no one should be involved in any event where over 50 people are present.

That’s a tall order. ’50 people’ is a fairly small group. Almost everything in this country, from airline flights to your average work day, boasts more than 50 people. So, all across the country, restaurants, schools, and businesses are being forced to close. As many people as possible are working from home.

But what about elections? Well… Joe Biden has some advice. It boils down to “Hey, if you don’t feel sick, get out there, get into the crowds, and vote for Joe!”

“The right to vote is the most sacred American right there is. State election officials are working closely with public health officials to hold safe elections. If you are feeling healthy, not showing symptoms, and not at risk of being exposed to COVID-19: please vote on Tuesday.”

Biden goes on to say that, if you’re feeling sick, you should vote absentee. That’s correct. If you have symptoms, stay home and vote for your candidate of choice via the mail. If that’s Joe Biden, so be it. That’s not the problem.

The problem, of course, is that you can infect others even if you have no symptoms. In fact, with many diseases you’re actually more infectious before you start experiencing the effects. As CNN reports, those who have yet to feel the effects are probably driving the spread:

…officials have emphasized that the virus is spread mainly by people who are already showing symptoms, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing. If that’s true, it’s good news, since people who are obviously ill can be identified and isolated, making it easier to control an outbreak. But it appears that a Massachusetts coronavirus cluster with at least 82 cases was started by people who were not yet showing symptoms, and more than half a dozen studies have shown that people without symptoms are causing substantial amounts of infection.

Add to this the fact that Biden’s supporters are generally far older than Bernie’s, and you can see the issue.

If you have a morass of elderly voters, all feeling fine, there’s no way to know if they’re spreading coronavirus among them while they’re in the close quarters of a voting location. It defeats the whole point of ‘social distancing.’

Does Joe Biden not understand this, does he simply not care, or is it a combination of both?