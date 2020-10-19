Biden: If We Teach Cops to Shoot 'Em in the Leg (And Send Social Workers on 911 Calls), Problem Solved

My God. The only saving grace to this is that the president of the United States doesn’t actually make policy for local police departments. Because if you put this guy in charge, every cop in America would quit tomorrow, and who could blame them?

.@JoeBiden says police should try shooting dangerous criminals “in the leg” pic.twitter.com/u3phk3MHSq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 16, 2020

Have you noticed a pattern in the way Biden talks about pretty much everything? You take any issue, whatever it is, and Biden will appropriate the currently in-vogue position you’re hearing from the media/left on the topic. Then he’ll express that position as if a) he thought of it himself; and b) anyone who doesn’t think of it that way is a cad, a jerk, a moron, a swindler, etc.

You might even describe it as plagiarism.

TRENDING: Tucker: If Hunter's Email Are Fake, This Is the Most Complex Hoax in History

This is not the first time we’ve heard Biden say ridiculous things about how to use guns when under threat. Here’s some spectacular self-defense advice:

Well, the way in which we measure it is–I think most scholars would say–is that as long as you have a weapon sufficient to be able to provide your self-defense. I did one of these town-hall meetings on the Internet and one guy said, “Well, what happens when the end days come? What happens when there’s the earthquake? I live in California, and I have to protect myself.”

I said, “Well, you know, my shotgun will do better for you than your AR-15, because you want to keep someone away from your house, just fire the shotgun through the door.”

Just fire the shotgun through the door. Got it.

Should police shoot suspects in the leg instead of to kill? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 9% (1 Votes) 91% (10 Votes)

And now he’s got just as clear and obvious a solution for cops. Hey, just shoot ’em in the leg! And learn to de-escalate, man!

I can’t believe we even have to address these things again, but I guess we do, because this man stands a better than 50 percent chance of becoming our next president.

First, the reason police carry guns is that there are situations in which the only way they can protect themselves is with the use of deadly force. The criminal who’s brandishing a weapon intends to use it to kill you. If he has a gun and you shoot him in the leg, that in no way prevents him from taking his gun and shooting you in the chest. You don’t want to use deadly force unless and until you absolutely have to, but when you do, you shoot to kill.

That’s because, at that point, you’re risking your own life and those of your fellow officers if you don’t.

As to the de-escalation business, this is one of the dopiest and maddeningly dishonest talking points of the left in recent years as they’ve turned shamelessly anti-police. The idea is that, if only the police employed de-escalation skills, none of these shootings would happen.

RELATED: Senator Johnson Issues Letter Requesting FBI Break Silence on Biden Laptop Bombshell

The truth is the police already deploy de-escalation tactics. They are already trained to use them in every situation. But de-escalation as pursued by police officers can only work if the suspect agrees to de-escalate. Often they will not. They’re too angry. They’re too high. They’re too determined not to be arrested under any circumstances.

As to the business about bringing social workers on 911 calls, for crying out loud, you just made their job 10 times harder. Now the police have other civilians they have to protect from violent criminals. Does anyone think about this nonsense before they say it?

One of the most execrable things about Joe Biden is that he’s willing to have you believe it’s always the fault of the police when a suspect simply refuses to be taken peacefully. That is a damnable lie, and yet the whole “police must learn de-escalation” narrative is so widely accepted by the Democrat/media complex, he can tell it without any fear of reprisals.

And not only is it dishonest, but the man is so sanctimonious in how he says it, with the whole come-on-man-I-can’t-believe-I-have-to-explain-this-it’s-so-obvious attitude.

Joe Biden doesn’t have the slightest idea what he’s talking about, but he knows what he can get away with saying, and that’s pretty much how he’s maintained a 47-year career in politics that might be about to land him in the White House.

Do people realize what a shyster this guy is?